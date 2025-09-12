Rumors Suggest S26 Ultra Won't Get A Big Battery Upgrade After All
Rumors about the Galaxy S26 Ultra have been circling for days. We've already seen S26 battery leaks that make it look like Samsung isn't ready to adopt silicon-carbon just yet, and now it seems that rumors Samsung might be embracing faster charging speeds could be just a faint dream and hope for Galaxy fans.
These rumors first started to gain traction back in July, when a known leaker named Ice Universe posted on X that the Galaxy S26 ultra was "100% confirmed" to surpass the 45W fast charging speeds that Samsung has been riding for a couple of years now. At the time, Ice Universe didn't share any details on what those new speeds would be, but further reports elaborated on it and seemed to back it up.
Those additional reports, which were shared by Sam Mobile, showed leaked firmware reports suggested we would see 60W charging speeds make their way to the S26 Ultra when it releases in 2026. However, that doesn't seem to be the case at all, as new reports from Sammy Guru suggest that the S26 Ultra could remain locked at the 45W charging speeds of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and earlier Galaxy devices. According to Sammy Guru's report, Chinese regulatory certifications suggest that the S26 Ultra has only been certified to charge at speeds of up to 45W.
The story keeps changing
Now, the interesting thing to note here is that the Chinese certifications don't actually mention the S26 Ultra by name. However, leaks from the GSMA database have given us the model number for the S26 Ultra, and that is SM-S948. Using that information, we can see in the certification here that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is only rated in China for 45W charging speeds.
This new leak, then, suggests that previous rumors about the S26 Ultra being confirmed to have faster charging are not true at all. Now, it is entirely possible that Samsung could be shipping a different version of its phone to China — as regulatory specifications can vary from country to country. However, there isn't any current history of the company shipping such drastic changes to its main flagship phone lineup like this in the past, so it would be an entirely new direction for the company to take.
Of course, there is still plenty to look forward to with the Galaxy S26, including some major design changes to the S26 lineup that have leaked over the past couple of weeks, which could include more rounded corners on the S26 Ultra.