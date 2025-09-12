Rumors Suggest S26 Ultra Won't Get A Big Battery Upgrade After All

Rumors about the Galaxy S26 Ultra have been circling for days. We've already seen S26 battery leaks that make it look like Samsung isn't ready to adopt silicon-carbon just yet, and now it seems that rumors Samsung might be embracing faster charging speeds could be just a faint dream and hope for Galaxy fans.

These rumors first started to gain traction back in July, when a known leaker named Ice Universe posted on X that the Galaxy S26 ultra was "100% confirmed" to surpass the 45W fast charging speeds that Samsung has been riding for a couple of years now. At the time, Ice Universe didn't share any details on what those new speeds would be, but further reports elaborated on it and seemed to back it up.

Those additional reports, which were shared by Sam Mobile, showed leaked firmware reports suggested we would see 60W charging speeds make their way to the S26 Ultra when it releases in 2026. However, that doesn't seem to be the case at all, as new reports from Sammy Guru suggest that the S26 Ultra could remain locked at the 45W charging speeds of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and earlier Galaxy devices. According to Sammy Guru's report, Chinese regulatory certifications suggest that the S26 Ultra has only been certified to charge at speeds of up to 45W.