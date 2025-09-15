Apple Smart Glasses And 14 Other Products Launching After The iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 series appears to be quite a success for Apple. The iPhone 17 Pro Max sold out within minutes on Friday, while the iPhone 17 Pro and standard iPhone 17 sold out over the weekend. Even some iPhone Air color and storage options are seeing shipping times of two to three weeks at the time of writing. Apple also started selling the new AirPods Pro 3 and 2025 Apple Watch models online, but the company isn't done releasing new products. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, there are more than a dozen Apple products in development.

Many of these products are simple upgrades to existing lineups, such as the next-generation MacBooks and iPads powered by the M5 chip. However, Gurman also mentioned some of the more exciting Apple products like the first foldable iPhone, that will be available to buyers in the next few years. The foldable iPhone is expected to launch next year and could cost well over $2,000 due to some pricey components. Additionally, the 20th anniversary iPhone may deliver some significant advancements, featuring a design with curved glass edges. Naturally, the phone might be more expensive than other iPhone options. Apple's first smart glasses may also be available in the next 12 to 16 months, but they may not feature a built-in display for augmented reality capabilities.