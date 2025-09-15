Apple Smart Glasses And 14 Other Products Launching After The iPhone 17
The iPhone 17 series appears to be quite a success for Apple. The iPhone 17 Pro Max sold out within minutes on Friday, while the iPhone 17 Pro and standard iPhone 17 sold out over the weekend. Even some iPhone Air color and storage options are seeing shipping times of two to three weeks at the time of writing. Apple also started selling the new AirPods Pro 3 and 2025 Apple Watch models online, but the company isn't done releasing new products. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, there are more than a dozen Apple products in development.
Many of these products are simple upgrades to existing lineups, such as the next-generation MacBooks and iPads powered by the M5 chip. However, Gurman also mentioned some of the more exciting Apple products like the first foldable iPhone, that will be available to buyers in the next few years. The foldable iPhone is expected to launch next year and could cost well over $2,000 due to some pricey components. Additionally, the 20th anniversary iPhone may deliver some significant advancements, featuring a design with curved glass edges. Naturally, the phone might be more expensive than other iPhone options. Apple's first smart glasses may also be available in the next 12 to 16 months, but they may not feature a built-in display for augmented reality capabilities.
M5 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPhone 17e, and more
Apple will be launching an array of products that may interest shoppers looking for new MacBooks and cheaper iPhones. These include the M5 iPad Pro, featuring a new chip and a portrait selfie camera, that could launch in October 2025. Additionally, M5 MacBook Pro, might launch in early 2026, earlier than expected. The more affordable M5 MacBook Air may launch in the first quarter of 2026, but Gurman did not mention the $599 MacBook Air Apple is supposedly working on.
Moreover, Apple is working on a more affordable iPhone 17 version that may launch in the first half of 2026, featuring the same A19 chip as the latest base model iPhone. The Vision Pro could also see a product refresh expected in 2027. The spatial computer can get a new headband and processor, but it won't be marketed as the Vision Pro 2. Additionally, Apple has two external Mac monitors in the works, with one set to launch in late 2025 or early 2026.
The new Apple products for the home
Gurman mentioned several smart home products Apple is set to introduce in the coming months and years, including the new Apple TV. Launching next year, it could feature a faster processor and Apple's new N1 wireless chip. The HomePod speakers can also receive an upgrade next year with a faster chip, new colors, and support for voice control. Also launching next spring, Apple's Smart Home Hub might unlock a new product category for Apple. A smarter, next-generation Siri can also debut with the hub.
Apple could also unveil its first security camera with privacy at its core, after the launch of the hub, though a release timeframe isn't available. To add to its smart home lineup, Apple may also launch a smart home display. The display will follow the hub and security cameras and might feature a robotic limb. Apart from these, the second versions of the trackers, AirTag 2, will reportedly feature improved range and an upgraded wireless chip.