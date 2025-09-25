A New iOS 26 Bug Breaks Searching In Calendar, But There's A Workaround
iOS 26 has finally arrived on iPhones everywhere, bringing with it a slew of new features and design changes. Chief among these changes is the introduction of Liquid Glass, Apple's new design language across all of its devices. While many of the changes are for the better, some iOS 26 users have reported an issue with the Calendar app after updating.
As 9to5Mac notes, several people have taken to Reddit to complain about issues by searching within the Calendar app on their iPhone after updating to iOS 26. One user noted that they tried to search for a student's name in Calendar but were unable to pull up any search results. Another noted that they had run into a similar issue on their iPhone 17 Pro Max and that some coworkers had also experienced it.
While this is certainly a frustrating issue, someone in the community shared a solution on one of the Reddit posts, which appears to have worked for some users. That said, it doesn't sound like it has been a tried-and-true solution for everyone experiencing the bug.
This workaround might fix your Calendar search
According to one Reddit comment, the issue can potentially be solved by navigating to Settings > Apps > Calendar > Search and then disabling both Show App in Search and Show Content in Search. Apparently, turning off both the settings there can act as a workaround for the issue. Once you have disabled those settings, restart your phone completely. After it boots back up, head back into the Settings app and turn on both settings once more.
Several users posted responses to the comment noting that it seemed to work for them. One user said they had to wait around 30 minutes after completing the steps for their Calendar searches to start working again. Unfortunately, others said that the workaround didn't make any difference, so it doesn't seem like this is a guaranteed fix for every user.
Luckily, Apple is already hard at work on iOS 26.1, and with so many complaints rolling in and the company already confirming it's aware of the issue, we're hoping a fix will come out sooner rather than later. For now, if you are having this issue, you'll just need to stick it out and hope it starts working again, as Apple no longer lets you downgrade from iOS 26.