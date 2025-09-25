A New iOS 26 Bug Breaks Searching In Calendar, But There's A Workaround

iOS 26 has finally arrived on iPhones everywhere, bringing with it a slew of new features and design changes. Chief among these changes is the introduction of Liquid Glass, Apple's new design language across all of its devices. While many of the changes are for the better, some iOS 26 users have reported an issue with the Calendar app after updating.

As 9to5Mac notes, several people have taken to Reddit to complain about issues by searching within the Calendar app on their iPhone after updating to iOS 26. One user noted that they tried to search for a student's name in Calendar but were unable to pull up any search results. Another noted that they had run into a similar issue on their iPhone 17 Pro Max and that some coworkers had also experienced it.

While this is certainly a frustrating issue, someone in the community shared a solution on one of the Reddit posts, which appears to have worked for some users. That said, it doesn't sound like it has been a tried-and-true solution for everyone experiencing the bug.