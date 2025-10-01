4 Cheaper Alternatives To The iPhone Air

If you prefer Apple's walled garden, the iPhone 17 is the next best thing to the iPhone Air for you. Sure, it's not particularly thin, but at 7.95 millimeters, it's also not unreasonably thick. More importantly, it's part of Apple's 2025 lineup, so you won't miss out on any of the new features, and the company has genuinely made this base iPhone model a pretty attractive choice for most buyers.

It packs a 120Hz ProMotion OLED display, and its new selfie camera, now equipped with a square sensor, was easily one of the most underrated reveals from the iPhone 17 event. It's also powered by the A19 chip, which is more than powerful enough for most people. Some features are in fact better on the iPhone 17 than the iPhone Air, such as a bigger battery, faster wired and wireless charging, and the presence of stereo speakers. It also has mmWave 5G support and an ultrawide camera.

All this will set you back $799 for the 256GB model and $999 for the 512GB model, which is a good $200 less than the iPhone Air. If you're looking to save even more money, the $599 iPhone 16e is another option. It is even thinner than the iPhone 17 at 7.8 millimeters, but it is not as powerful and misses out on several features, including a ProMotion display, MagSafe charging, and Camera Control button.