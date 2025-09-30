Is Your iPhone's Camera Dirty? Here's How To Safely Clean It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From one iPhone generation to the next, Apple has done a phenomenal job at equipping its mobile lineup with state-of-the-art camera tech. Combining Apple Intelligence with numerous photographic presets and manual editing tools, the iPhone can generate some truly mesmerizing images, complete with glorious highlights, rich colors, and exceptional contrast levels.

Like any camera system, though, the quality of photos you're able to capture is ultimately determined by what shape your lens is in. As you can imagine, a dust-, dirt-, and smudge-free lens will always deliver the best-looking pictures. And as much as we may try to keep our iPhones clean, muck and gunk are inevitable.

Luckily, cleaning an iPhone lens is relatively easy, and it doesn't require anything more than a microfiber cloth in most cases. With the release of iOS 26, Apple has also introduced a new feature that alerts you when your lens is too dirty to take a great photo. Here's everything you need to know about getting your iPhone camera lens looking as crisp as the day you first snapped a picture with it.