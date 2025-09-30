Is Your iPhone's Camera Dirty? Here's How To Safely Clean It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From one iPhone generation to the next, Apple has done a phenomenal job at equipping its mobile lineup with state-of-the-art camera tech. Combining Apple Intelligence with numerous photographic presets and manual editing tools, the iPhone can generate some truly mesmerizing images, complete with glorious highlights, rich colors, and exceptional contrast levels.
Like any camera system, though, the quality of photos you're able to capture is ultimately determined by what shape your lens is in. As you can imagine, a dust-, dirt-, and smudge-free lens will always deliver the best-looking pictures. And as much as we may try to keep our iPhones clean, muck and gunk are inevitable.
Luckily, cleaning an iPhone lens is relatively easy, and it doesn't require anything more than a microfiber cloth in most cases. With the release of iOS 26, Apple has also introduced a new feature that alerts you when your lens is too dirty to take a great photo. Here's everything you need to know about getting your iPhone camera lens looking as crisp as the day you first snapped a picture with it.
How to clean a dirty iPhone camera
Before we start messing with water and cleaning solutions, it's a good idea to see how much dirt and gunk you can remove from your iPhone camera using just a dry, lint-free microfiber cloth. Gently run the cloth over your phone lenses, using the tips of your fingers to lightly apply pressure to the glass. That may have been enough to get your phone back on the photographic frontlines.
For caked-on dirt, fingerprints, and other types of oily smudges that a dry cloth can't contend with, you can wet a small section of your microfiber with water or a lens cleaning solution. Wipe in circular motions for your best shot at removing the buildup, then wipe the lenses with a dry part of the cloth.
You'll want to avoid using cleaning products that contain bleach or hydrogen peroxide, as well as any household cleaners, paper towels, or compressed air. Don't ever submerge your iPhone in any type of cleaning liquid, and do your best to get rid of any excess moisture that's left on your phone after the cleaning process.
How to keep your iPhone camera clean
There are several preventative measures you can take to keep your iPhone camera as clean as possible. First up, consider investing in a phone case with raised edges. This prevents the iPhone's lenses from making contact with surfaces that could potentially smudge them up.
It might also be a wise idea to get yourself a set of glass or film lens protectors. This is a relatively inexpensive accessory that often comes with multiple sets, and the install is usually just a quick peel-and-stick process.
When you're traveling to and fro, be mindful of where your iPhone ends up landing. A handbag of coins, pens, and other sharp objects is like a minefield that your iPhone's camera will have a heck of a time escaping unscathed from. The same goes for sand, saltwater, dust, and other types of rough particles.