An iOS 26 Bug Is Stopping Some iPhone 17 Users From Downloading Apple Intelligence

While Apple Support has acknowledged the issue, the company has yet to release any specific information about when a fix might be coming. In the meantime, this is just another misstep on the long and bumpy road Apple has been walking with its release of AI-powered features. Earlier this year, one of our own writers realized that Apple Intelligence had vanished off his iPhone and he hadn't even noticed. We've also written about how Apple's conversational Siri has sounded like vaporware at times.

Despite all of that, many are still excited for what Apple Intelligence could become. And if you find yourself running into similar issues with Apple Intelligence on your iPhone 17, you can try a few quick workarounds which some users have claimed fixed the issue for them.

First, try turning off your cellular data or even joining a Wi-Fi network. This could help trigger the download. If that doesn't work, you can try changing your iPhone's language and then changing it back. Again, this might trick the system into working as intended. Alternatively, some reported that turning on Airplane mode and then disabling it also helped fix their connection problems, or even changing the region and resetting the iPhone's network settings.

A more extreme option is to reset your iPhone altogether in the Settings app, though it will take some time to get everything set back up. You could also try wiping your device and then restoring it from an iCloud backup. Sadly, none of these are guaranteed to work, but Apple is already working on the next version of iOS 26, so hopefully it will address the problem by then.