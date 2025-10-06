How Does The TSA's Biometric eGate Actually Work?

As explained by the TSA in a press release, the eGates "automatically compare traveler biometrics with their identity document and boarding pass" and don't need a human agent present to complete the process. This technology should enhance "efficiency and security" when used at TSA checkpoints, speeding up the screening and, purportedly, catching identity anomalies better.

Clear also explains how the technology works in more detail. They use a three-step process. First, users enroll in a service called CLEAR+, which at the time of this writing costs $209 a year for an individual and allows them to use the gates. Second, approach an eGate lane and scan your boarding pass and travel documents. Third, when it's your turn, the gate will use built-in technology, like cameras and facial scanners, to verify your identity. If you pass, the gate will open automatically, and you can proceed to the TSA bag checks.

People are always curious what TSA's airport security body scanners actually see, and what a TSA facial scan actually does, as well, for good reason. These technologies may visually scan bodies or faces, but the resulting data can be sensitive in nature. How does that compare to the Clear eGates?

When it comes to privacy, Clear says that these systems do not transmit or handle excessive data and only in a limited capacity. They will compare a live photo of the ID you use, or one on your boarding pass, along with other basic information, to verify you are who you say you are. According to Clear, the gates do not access any sensitive or privileged information, including that compiled by the TSA. Employees cannot manually open the gates either, to enhance security and screening, but this also prevents them from accessing any information, as well.