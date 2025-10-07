This Hidden Android Feature Fixes Some Of The Biggest Privacy Issues

When you're boarding a plane or going somewhere where your phone's wireless signals need to be completely disabled, there's a single toggle to make this faster and easier — airplane mode. It turns off your mobile connectivity, WiFi, and Bluetooth, all at once. But when it comes to the myriad additional sensors, radios, and mechanics working on your smartphone, it would appear there's no corresponding setting that's just as encapsulating. Except that's not exactly true. There is a quick tile, hidden in the quick access menu settings, called the Sensors Off tile that turns virtually everything off. This toggle can simultaneously disable or enable all physical sensors, including the gyroscope, proximity sensors, accelerometer, light sensors, camera, microphone, and more.

Even when you disable individual settings, your phone is still widely tracking you and related data. Between your location, the ambient temperature, your movements, and even surrounding audio, there are many different elements that the phone's internal sensors pick up. While you can disable some of them individually, like the NFC toggle — NFC active is why there's an 'N' icon on your Android, by the way — it would be helpful to do one collective swipe for no more sensing of anything.

There is a quick settings tile that can do this, but in order to access it and use it, you have to enable Developer mode and add the tile to your pull-down quick access menu. It's a hidden Android feature that fixes some of the biggest privacy issues with modern devices by blocking measurements and data collection through the physical sensors.