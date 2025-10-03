Powerbeats Fit Vs. Powerbeats Pro 2: Which Model To Get?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Beats recently launched the Powerbeats Fit earbuds – the latest addition to the Powerbeats lineup. With that, the company now offers two options for athletes with the simple premise that these are earbuds that stay in your ears. Both of them are powered by Apple's audio chips and have similar sound quality, but there are a few differences between the models that set them apart
Whether you need some extra bass for your workout or your current earbuds don't stay put in your ears, these models can be a perfect solution — even for the most intense activities such as playing basketball, dancing, running, and more. Through this article, we aim to provide a comprehensive overview of the similarities and differences between the Powerbeats Fit and Powerbeats Pro 2, while addressing which model might be ideal for your routine, and what you get with the latest offering from Beats in 2025.
Design and comfort: Earhooks or wingtips?
Both the Powerbeats Fit and Powerbeats Pro 2 have a similar charging case. However, the former's charging case is smaller due to the form factor of the earbuds. Beats uses a wingtip for the Powerbeats Fit, which gently tucks into your upper ear to lock into place. Compared to the Beats Fit Pro, the company was able to make the wingtips 20% more flexible, ensuring extra comfort for extended periods.
On the other hand, the Powerbeats Pro 2 sports an earhook design that goes behind your ear for extra stability. While this design requires a larger charging case, it offers an additional perk — physical buttons for volume control, in addition to the play/pause key. Beats offers the Powerbeats Fit in Jet Black, Gravel Gray, Spark Orange, and Power Pink, while the Powerbeats Pro 2 is available in Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange.
During my tests, the Powerbeats Fit felt more comfortable than the Powerbeats Pro 2 when worn for long durations. That said, both earbuds offered great stability during my usual run and strength workouts. It's important to note that the Powerbeats Pro 2 has one additional eartip option, ranging from XS to XL, while the Powerbeats Fit tops out at size L.
Sound quality: Comparing two premium options
Beats has done a great job when it comes to the audio quality of both the Powerbeats Fit and Pro 2. While both earbuds have the company's signature bass, there's a fundamental distinction between them, thanks to the difference in the chipsets powering them. The Powerbeats Fit retains the older H1 chip, while the Powerbeats Pro 2 uses the company's updated H2 SoC. Thanks to a newer chipset that can process data faster, the Powerbeats Pro 2 ends up offering better ANC and improved pass-through audio in Transparency mode.
The mids and highs are also clearer on the Pro 2. However, that does not mean the Powerbeats Fit doesn't sound good. It's almost like comparing the AirPods Pro with the AirPods Pro 2. Both offer great sound output, but the newer version is bound to sound better. Here, too, the newer audio chip makes the Powerbeats Pro 2 more suitable for pickier audiences. You're going to have a great listening experience with both earbuds, though. You can notice the nuances only if you try both of them side-by-side.
Powerbeats Pro 2 takes the earbuds experience to the next level
While both earbuds offer similar experiences in terms of ANC, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio support, hands-free Siri, instant-pairing, and eartip fit test, the Powerbeats Pro 2 features Apple's new heart rate monitor — same as the one found on the new AirPods Pro 3. iOS 26 also unlocked a host of new features on these earbuds, like Siri Gestures. A new firmware update also added the ability for each earbud to independently measure heart rate.
Those without an Apple Watch or any other fitness tracker will be pleased to know that the Powerbeats Pro 2 can also double up as a calorimeter and pedometer. The company also added the ability to respond to a call or notification using Siri gestures, and a nifty feature that pauses media streaming whenever the earbuds detect that you've fallen asleep. These features make the Powerbeats Pro 2 a good competitor to Apple's own AirPods Pro 3, minus the Live Translation support.
Battery life: Extended usage with both models
The Powerbeats Fit offers up to seven hours of continuous music playback on a single charge, with the number going all the way up to 30 hours with the charging case. When the battery goes down, Beats says a quick five-minute charge via the USB-C port provides up to one hour of audio playback. The Powerbeats Pro 2, on the other hand, takes it up a notch and offers up to 10 hours of continuous playback that goes all the way up to 45 hours when the case is included. A five-minute charge provides up to 1.5 hours of playback. It supports both USB-C and wireless charging.
A five-minute charge provides up to 1.5 hours of audio playback. It supports both USB-C and wireless charging. In the real world, both earbuds offer reliable battery life that should suffice for most users. While enabling ANC may affect the endurance slightly, the battery life is still more than sufficient, even for a long-haul flight.
Price and final thoughts
The Powerbeats Fit is available for a price of $199.99, while the Powerbeats Pro 2 costs $249.99. Apart from the $50 difference, a big deciding factor when choosing the right pair of headphones would be the preferred fit and design. I'm a bigger fan of the wingtips than earhooks, since they're more minimal and comfortable. But that's just personal preference. That said, the heart rate monitoring feature can be an important factor for those without a fitness tracker or smartwatch.
Both pairs of earbuds are available in fun and sober colors, with the core focus being on athletes and users who are active or work out often. The audio output is more or less similar, with not a lot to tell the two apart. The extra $50 gets you more features, slightly clearer audio, and longer battery life. However, if you are on a budget, the Powerbeats Fit delivers AirPods Pro-like quality with, in my opinion, a more comfortable design.