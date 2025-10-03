Powerbeats Fit Vs. Powerbeats Pro 2: Which Model To Get?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beats recently launched the Powerbeats Fit earbuds – the latest addition to the Powerbeats lineup. With that, the company now offers two options for athletes with the simple premise that these are earbuds that stay in your ears. Both of them are powered by Apple's audio chips and have similar sound quality, but there are a few differences between the models that set them apart

Whether you need some extra bass for your workout or your current earbuds don't stay put in your ears, these models can be a perfect solution — even for the most intense activities such as playing basketball, dancing, running, and more. Through this article, we aim to provide a comprehensive overview of the similarities and differences between the Powerbeats Fit and Powerbeats Pro 2, while addressing which model might be ideal for your routine, and what you get with the latest offering from Beats in 2025.