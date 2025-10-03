Hilariously Cumbersome iPhone 17 Pro Max Cooling Mod Boosts Performance

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are Apple's first iPhones to feature vapor chambers, a component Android smartphone vendors embraced long before the iPhone maker to help cool down increasingly powerful chips. Combined with the unibody aluminum chassis that extends towards the back, covering the camera plateau and curving along the side and bottom edges, the vapor chamber should move heat from the powerful A19 Pro chip more efficiently than the cooling solutions Apple used in previous iPhone generations. iPhone 17 reviews have shown that the cooling system works, preventing overheating, and allowing the iPhone 17 Pro models to maintain peak performance for longer than iPhone models that lack vapor chambers and an aluminum chassis.

But one Reddit user wanted to see whether they could improve the iPhone 17 Pro Max cooling beyond what the device offers out of the box. T-K-Tronix placed several M.2 SSD heatsinks on the back of the iPhone, as seen in one of the following images. The resulting monstrosity managed to perform even better in resource-intensive benchmarks, without dropping performance as fast as a regular iPhone 17 Pro Max. The phone maintained over 90% stability over 20 runs of the 3D Mark Stress Test:

The iPhone 17 Pro Max contraption the Redditor assembled showed that the device can be an even more reliable machine for resource-intensive tasks, as long as the cooling is adequate.