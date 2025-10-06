Beware Of Sora 2 App Clones Out In The Wild - They Might Be Scams

OpenAI launched the new Sora 2 AI video generation model a few days ago alongside a Sora social app for iPhone, where users can create and share AI-generated videos. Sora 2 videos went viral, propelling the official Sora app to the top of the App Store. However, the Sora app saw a limited launch. OpenAI made it available in the U.S. and Canada, but users needed an iPhone to install the app and an invite code to start generating clips.

Unsurprisingly, the first Sora 2 clone apps have already started to appear on the App Store and Google Play, ready to mislead unsuspecting users into downloading them, and potentially paying a fee for access. First detailed by John Gruber and 9to5Mac, the Sora 2 clones made it to the App Store quickly after the official app debuted. One of these fake apps made it to the ninth spot on the App Store's "Top Photo & Video Apps" chart, showing how popular Sora 2 has become in a matter of days.

As 9to5Mac pointed out, the Sora 2 clones it spotted on Saturday have either been removed from the App Store or reverted to their original titles. Still, the danger hasn't disappeared. You might find similar clones on Google Play or elsewhere on the internet. We won't name any of the clone apps, but we advise you to avoid them. Instead, wait for OpenAI to release Sora in your region. The screenshot below shows the official Sora 2 listing in the App Store.