Beware Of Sora 2 App Clones Out In The Wild - They Might Be Scams
OpenAI launched the new Sora 2 AI video generation model a few days ago alongside a Sora social app for iPhone, where users can create and share AI-generated videos. Sora 2 videos went viral, propelling the official Sora app to the top of the App Store. However, the Sora app saw a limited launch. OpenAI made it available in the U.S. and Canada, but users needed an iPhone to install the app and an invite code to start generating clips.
Unsurprisingly, the first Sora 2 clone apps have already started to appear on the App Store and Google Play, ready to mislead unsuspecting users into downloading them, and potentially paying a fee for access. First detailed by John Gruber and 9to5Mac, the Sora 2 clones made it to the App Store quickly after the official app debuted. One of these fake apps made it to the ninth spot on the App Store's "Top Photo & Video Apps" chart, showing how popular Sora 2 has become in a matter of days.
As 9to5Mac pointed out, the Sora 2 clones it spotted on Saturday have either been removed from the App Store or reverted to their original titles. Still, the danger hasn't disappeared. You might find similar clones on Google Play or elsewhere on the internet. We won't name any of the clone apps, but we advise you to avoid them. Instead, wait for OpenAI to release Sora in your region. The screenshot below shows the official Sora 2 listing in the App Store.
Danger posed by Sora clones
9to5Mac spotted about a dozen apps in the App Store showing up when searching for "Sora 2." The list included apps that showed OpenAI's Sora logo and apps that mentioned Google's Veo 3 as the AI video generation model powering the app rather than Sora 2. Google unveiled Veo 3 at I/O 2025 in May, making it available to users in the following months. Like Sora 2, Veo 3 also went viral once more users received access, with people sharing their creations online.
Some of the Sora 2 clones feature in-app purchases or subscriptions, some of which 9to5Mac notes are rather expensive. That's the main reason to avoid these apps. They're unlikely to give you access to Sora 2, and whatever you're getting comes at a price. Even if a Sora clone offers you genuine access to an AI video creation platform that supports third-party models, the Sora 2 model is not available officially outside of the U.S. and Canada. It's unlikely that genuine AI apps available for iPhone and Android can offer users access to Sora 2.
Similar scams might exist outside of the App Store. For example, one AI video generation tool on Android has a Sora 2 icon, even though "Sora" isn't in the app's name. The description indicates the users get access to OpenAI's video model. OpenAI has not released an official Android app as of this writing. Sora 2 clones for desktop might be even more dangerous than their mobile counterparts, as they could carry hidden malicious capabilities. Avoid any Sora 2 downloads on your PC and only use the official web app.