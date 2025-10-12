What Does 'GTX' Mean On Nvidia Graphics Cards?

Nvidia has been releasing graphics cards since the GeForce 256 in 1999, which was marketed as the world's first GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), a term that is now synonymous with graphics cards today. Since that time, Nvidia has released decades of video cards that have pushed gaming forward. As its product lines increased and began to split, the company had to find ways to let the consumer know what sort of video card they were buying. Enter the GTX branding, short for Giga Texel Shader eXtreme.

Introduced in 2008, the GTX labeling is less about describing the internals of a video card and more so a marketing term. An Nvidia graphics card with the GTX branding signified that consumers were looking at the top-of-the-line product from a given product range. This was an effective marketing tool aimed at gamers, as they generally seek powerful video cards in order to power the latest titles.

This name also helped to differentiate it from Nvidia's GT graphics card line, the company's then entry-level video card line that wasn't designed with gaming in mind. As technology advanced, the company would use the GTX line of cards to integrate new and emerging technologies, eventually giving the Ti branding to the most powerful cards. The line's final major update was the GTX 16-series, which used the modern Turing architecture. However, these cards notably lacked the dedicated cores for real-time ray tracing and AI upscaling that defined the RTX 20-series.