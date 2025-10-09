What iPadOS 26 Might Tell Us About Multitasking On The iPhone Fold

Next year, Apple is rumored to enter the foldable market with the iPhone Fold. Rumors have painted a picture of a very enticing product that, in addition to the likely $2,000+ price tag, will feature a crease-free design, the return of Touch ID, and Apple's most impressive specifications, including the new A20 chip, 12GB of RAM, and at least 256GB of internal storage.

With a 7.8-inch inner display – which is almost the same size as the iPad mini's screen — we couldn't help but wonder how much Apple plans to borrow from the iPad's multitasking capabilities for the iPhone Fold. After all, foldable phones are generally very conservative when it comes to the ability to split the screen in two, three, or four pieces. However, truth be told, having more than two apps opened at the same time could make the experience worse.

That being said, Apple could bring some of the innovations introduced in iPadOS 26 to the iPhone Fold. In this article, we'll go through a quick explanation of the current multitasking features available on iPadOS 26 and how they might impact Apple's first foldable.