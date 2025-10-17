These Secret Codes Reveal Hidden Tricks On Your iPhone 17

Want to know more about the local networks and cell towers, as well as how good your phone's signal strength is? Punch in *3001#12345#* to get the details. You likely won't understand the information that comes up unless you have some technical knowledge about wireless networks. You will recognize things like the bandwidth, which network you're on, like 5G, and which radio the phone is using, like LTE.

Maybe you need to know the unique International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number of your device. It's useful to identify lost or stolen phones, to see if your phone is carrier-locked, or when seeking customer support. This information is easily accessed in Settings, as well as on the box of the product you've likely long thrown out. But an alternative is to type *#06# into the dialer instead.

If you can't remember if you forwarded calls to a different number, or want to make sure someone hasn't sneakily done this, enter *#67 or *#21#. This will note the number that your calls are forwarded to. If you don't have call forwarding set, it will likely show the carrier's voicemail number.