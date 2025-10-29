Amazon Fire TVs: Here's Who Makes Them And Where They're Manufactured

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon has quickly become a household name for smart TVs and streaming devices. The company's Fire TV software is licensed by several TV manufacturers, so it's not uncommon to see some of the most popular TV brands, such as Toshiba and Hisense, utilizing the Fire TV platform. But let's forget all the third parties for a minute: What company actually produces Amazon's first-party Fire TVs (the ones branded as Amazon products), and where are these TV sets manufactured? The company is likely TCL, but you'll have a hard time finding any year-to-date evidence of this partnership.

Unfortunately, Amazon is extremely tight-lipped about its first-party manufacturing process, especially as it relates to contractual partnerships for TV production. One thing we can say for sure is that Amazon definitely doesn't make its own streaming devices. Back in February 2021, Amazon joined forces with a Foxconn-owned subsidiary called Cloud Network Technology, with the agreement being that the latter would produce the former's Fire TV Sticks.

As for Amazon-branded Fire TVs, in September 2021, Amazon claimed its TVs were being manufactured in-house. But further reporting around the time of this announcement seems to indicate that TCL and other brands were involved in the production process.