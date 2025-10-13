Google Photos Is Adding One Of Instagram's Most Popular Video Editing Features
Google Photos continues to be one of the most popular photo editors that many Android users turn to for many reasons — chief among them being the fact that it ties so nicely into Google Drive. But Google is also steadily releasing new updates to the app, making it easier to search your photos with AI and even introducing new editing features that let you turn images into videos.
Now, it looks like the latest update for the app will bring more Instagram-inspired text options to Google Photos' built-in video editor. At least, that's what a recent APK teardown by Android Authority has led us to believe. Of course, as with any of these unreleased new features, the functionality could always change before it sees the light of day. Or Google might scrap the feature altogether.
Right now, at the time of writing, Google Photos' built-in video editor already has some text-based abilities. For starters, you can place text over a video, even going so far as to edit the text color. However, changes being tested in version 7.49 of the Google Photos app on Android suggests that Google could spruce up the feature by expanding upon it.
Taking a note from Instagram
Based on the screenshots shared by Android Authority in its report, it looks like the new text options will include color effects as well as different fonts. This should allow Google Photos users to create video text that's reminiscent of the text that can already be found across thousands (if not millions) of Instagram Reels. You can even add a background to the text to make it stand out more.
It also appears that users can utilize sizing options, alignment choices, and many more colors than were previously available. You can see the new editor in action in a video from Android Authority. These aren't game-changing additions by any means, but for anyone who does like to edit videos in Google Photo, this will make the process much easier, while providing enhanced customization options. Google is also experimenting with a new photo cleanup tool that takes some pointers from Tinder's swiping gestures, so this isn't the first time that Google has paid attention to what other apps are doing.