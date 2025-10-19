How Many Devices Can You Plug Into One USB Port?

The USB port revolutionized the way we used computers when USB 1.0 debuted publicly in 1996. The technology has become ubiquitous in the computing space, and chances are that a USB cable is within arm's reach of you right now. Before the advent of USB, computers used all manner of various ports, making connecting emerging peripherals a challenge.

Today, USB ports are everywhere, even appearing on monitors and coming in specific colors normally signifying speed and class. With nearly every peripheral today using USB, one might wonder what the limitations of USB in terms of load are. We know it's possible to add additional USB cards to expand the amount of USB drives available, but just how many devices can we theoretically plug into a single USB port before failure?

Only a single USB device can be plugged into a USB port at a time. In order to get around this issue, you will need to use several USB hubs and chain them together on a single USB port. The theoretical limit for USB is 127 connections on a single host controller. One might then assume that if you have 4 USB ports on a machine, you should be able to connect at least 32 devices to every single port. This isn't the case due to the limitations of the host controller.