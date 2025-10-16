Google Messages Could Get One Of Gemini's Best AI Image Editing Upgrades

One of Google's best AI features, the Nano Banana image editor, could be making its way to Google Messages soon. The company has slowly been expanding where its Gemini AI capabilities can be used, with Nano Banana making the jump to Google Search recently. Exactly what it's capabilities in Messages will be is unclear at the moment, as the folks at Android Authority only recently discovered the addition of a banana icon that seems to point to the feature's impending arrival during a recent APK teardown. Despite getting the image to appear, the writers weren't able to actually trigger the feature.

It does appear to only show up when long-pressing on an image in both personal and group chats, though, so it could be tied specifically to images that users have already taken. This is, of course, a notable move for Google, which has integrated Gemini in Messages, but mostly steered clear of adding any specific features in the past beyond writing tools.