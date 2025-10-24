Is T-Mobile's Starlink Service Worth It? Here's What Users Say

If you ever find yourself in a remote place with no cell service, you might want to sign up for T-Mobile's T-Satellite, a satellite internet service created in partnership with SpaceX's Starlink. The service is included in the service provider's pricier phone plans, but it also works with other carriers, despite being a T-Mobile service.

Those who are signed up with other carriers, such as AT&T and Verizon, can still sign up for the service for $10 a month. Regardless of the phone carrier, users will need a satellite-compatible phone to use T-Satellite. You can view the full list of satellite-compatible phones on the T-Mobile website, which includes the iPhone 13 and newer Apple devices, as well as the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 models — other Android phones from Motorola and Samsung are also compatible. However, after leaving beta earlier this year, cell phone users with a need for satellite service have had a few months to test T-Satellite, and the verdict is not good — here's why.