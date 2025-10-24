Is T-Mobile's Starlink Service Worth It? Here's What Users Say
If you ever find yourself in a remote place with no cell service, you might want to sign up for T-Mobile's T-Satellite, a satellite internet service created in partnership with SpaceX's Starlink. The service is included in the service provider's pricier phone plans, but it also works with other carriers, despite being a T-Mobile service.
Those who are signed up with other carriers, such as AT&T and Verizon, can still sign up for the service for $10 a month. Regardless of the phone carrier, users will need a satellite-compatible phone to use T-Satellite. You can view the full list of satellite-compatible phones on the T-Mobile website, which includes the iPhone 13 and newer Apple devices, as well as the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 models — other Android phones from Motorola and Samsung are also compatible. However, after leaving beta earlier this year, cell phone users with a need for satellite service have had a few months to test T-Satellite, and the verdict is not good — here's why.
Why are users unhappy with T-Satellite?
There are many Reddit threads of users discussing their experience on T-Mobile's T-Satellite network. Some users claimed the service worked out fine for them while driving through areas with no cell service or camping in the backcountry, while others mentioned it either took too long to connect to the service or the phone failed to connect. A user on r/ultralight, Peaches_offtrail, shared their bad experience with T-Satellite, and why they preferred to stick with a Garmin inReach satellite phone, stating it would "it would take a very, very long time for my phone to connect to a satellite, if it could at all," and "when it could connect, it would often lose coverage pretty rapidly while trying to send a text message."
There are other issues besides connectivity. Some claimed that using T-Mobile's satellite service consumed too much battery, a real concern when you're far away from a power source. For those who don't travel with a large power bank or solar panels, this can be a real issue if the worst comes to pass. After all, a satellite service is of no use if your phone is dead.
There's hope on the horizon for T-Satellite Users
Luckily, there is some good news. T-Satellite has expanded in functionality since launching. First, multimedia messaging was added, making it possible to send photos and videos in addition to texts. Recently, T-Mobile upgraded the service again. T-Satellite works with more apps when off the grid, including AllTrails, CalTopo, AccuWeather, X, and onX. Aside from X, the other apps are useful when hiking, camping, or driving in areas with no cell service. AllTrails is great for finding hiking routes, while CalTopo provides detailed maps of the backcountry. In addition to adding support for apps, T-Mobile also expanded the list of T-Satellite-compatible phones, such as the new iPhone Air, which is the thinnest iPhone ever.
While it may not be as reliable as users expect, the fact that T-Mobile is making efforts to improve its satellite service bodes well for T-Satellite. When it does work, T-Satellite is undoubtedly practical if you're visiting a remote area, and it's not a bad deal for $10. Still, if you're on the fence about it, you might want to wait until the service improves significantly.