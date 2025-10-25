Homeowners Are Reusing Old iPad Tablets To Save Money On Their Smart Homes - Here's How
Like a computer or phone, an old iPad is only good for so many years before you need an upgrade. It might start to lag, become less responsive, and the battery might drain more quickly. Or maybe some apps don't run properly, or you need more storage and don't want to pay for a bigger iCloud plan. Whatever the case, if you decide to upgrade to a newer model, there's no need to toss that slow, old iPad into a drawer never to be seen again. There are a lot of ways you can use one, especially for the smart home.
Before the smart home became commoditized and tablets were a "thing," higher-end automation brands offered seamless systems you could control from a single panel on the wall or table. These panels very much resemble tablets, and in fact, operate much like simpler versions of the iPad. Needless to say, with so many DIY smart home systems nowadays, it makes sense that you can create your own smart home hub and use an iPad as a communal interface for device control. You can also conserve your smartphone battery and maybe not even worry when you inevitably misplace the TV remote.
Leveraging Apple HomeKit to get started
To get started, transfer your contents to a new iPad like the iPad Pro and reset the old iPad to start with a clean device. Set it up with your Apple ID, but don't copy all content over. Sign in to Wi-Fi, then open Apple HomeKit, which already comes pre-installed on the iPad. HomeKit, which many expect to eventually become HomeOS, works like Amazon Alexa and Google Home as a central hub for controlling compatible HomeKit and Matter smart home devices. Add your compatible smart home devices one by one if you don't already have them loaded in the app. These can include smart lights, smart security cameras, speakers, thermostats, video doorbells, and more.
Once set up, the Home app on iPad becomes your window to controlling these devices through a single device and app. Adjust lighting, turn on smart speakers, and even see the smart camera feed. Set scenes like "Good Morning" that turn on the lights, trigger the smart coffee maker, and queue up a streaming morning news channel. With hardware like Apple TV, Roku, and Google TV, you can even use the iPad as a TV remote.
Controlling other devices plus other tips
Even devices that aren't Apple HomeKit or Matter compatible (an open-source standard that allows devices from different platforms, like Alexa, Google Home, and Siri, to play nicely with one another) can be controlled from the iPad with their own dedicated app. This could be a smart vacuum or washer/dryer, for example. Also consider using platforms like If This Then That (IFTTT) to automate smart tasks, so if the kitchen lights go on, for example, the smart thermostat goes up a few degrees.
There are a few other tips to consider when repurposing an old iPad to use in your smart home. Keep it plugged in and powered up 24/7 by running cables if you use a wall mount or investing in a charging dock for tabletop use.
Adjust the display to never auto-lock so it's always on. Then, download a third-party app like Dashkit and design a customized dashboard to display on screen when it's not in use. Set it to show pertinent information like the time, weather, a slideshow of photos, and more.
Finally, since your account will be loaded on the iPad, lock all other essential apps and account access with a password so only HomeKit and other relevant smart home control apps are accessible to anyone.