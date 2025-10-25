Homeowners Are Reusing Old iPad Tablets To Save Money On Their Smart Homes - Here's How

Like a computer or phone, an old iPad is only good for so many years before you need an upgrade. It might start to lag, become less responsive, and the battery might drain more quickly. Or maybe some apps don't run properly, or you need more storage and don't want to pay for a bigger iCloud plan. Whatever the case, if you decide to upgrade to a newer model, there's no need to toss that slow, old iPad into a drawer never to be seen again. There are a lot of ways you can use one, especially for the smart home.

Before the smart home became commoditized and tablets were a "thing," higher-end automation brands offered seamless systems you could control from a single panel on the wall or table. These panels very much resemble tablets, and in fact, operate much like simpler versions of the iPad. Needless to say, with so many DIY smart home systems nowadays, it makes sense that you can create your own smart home hub and use an iPad as a communal interface for device control. You can also conserve your smartphone battery and maybe not even worry when you inevitably misplace the TV remote.