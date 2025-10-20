5 Best TV Shows And Movies To Stream On Netflix & Apple TV This Week (Oct. 20-26)

This week's roundup of the best releases from two of our favorite streaming services, Netflix and Apple TV, are as varied as it gets — with all of the titles you'll find listed below built around stories featuring everything from mobsters to world-class chefs, and in formats that span both docuseries as well as prestige drama. And even though the name of Apple TV+ might have changed, you'll see that the quality of the content is as high as ever, with a Scorsese documentary series breaking into the streamer's top 10.

Whether you're in the mood for a geopolitical thriller or something more along the lines of a love story, this week's mix offers something for every kind of viewer. We've picked out five of the best movies and TV shows to binge, and we'll kick things off with a closer look at something new for true-crime fans that's coming to Netflix on Wednesday.