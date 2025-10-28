How Did Mars Get Its Moons?

Six planets in the solar system have at least one moon. Both Earth and Mars are toward the lower end of the lunar count, as our home planet only has one moon, and Mars has two. But not all moons share the same origin story, and some experts believe that the lunar bodies of Mars — Phobos and Deimos — weren't actually "formed," but "captured."

We can elaborate further by comparing the formation of Earth's single satellite to Mars' lunar duo: One of the leading theories is that roughly 4.5 billion years ago, a massive protoplanet (think of this as a full planet in the making), referred to as Theia, collided with an earlier version of Earth. The impact likely sent all kinds of planetary debris into orbit, and after time and gravity took their toll, some of this cosmic detritus was bonded together to form the moon.

The moons of Mars are quite different than Earth's, though, even by appearance: Both Phobos and Deimos are far smaller than Earth's single moon, are riddled with craters, and have a dark, icy, carbon-rich composition — some of the key calling cards of an asteroid. This has led some scientists to theorize that Mars' gravity pulled in asteroids from a neighboring belt, and the two that remained in orbit came to be known as Mars' two satellites.