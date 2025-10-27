Is Apple's MacBook Trade In Service Worth It?
New Apple devices are coming out all the time, from iPhones to iPads to MacBooks. It's a brand with quite a bit of year-over-year turnover, and as a result, a MacBook you bought just a few years ago can swiftly become obsolete. If you're looking to upgrade, it would definitely be in your best interest to try and get whatever discounts you can, as these devices aren't cheap. If you don't need that outdated MacBook anymore, you can take advantage of Apple's trade-in service and put it toward your new MacBook.
Apple allows customers to trade in their old MacBooks either in person at an Apple Store or through an online mail-in service. Assuming your MacBook is in good shape, both internally and externally, you'll get a credit that you can put toward the purchase of a new MacBook, which can help offset the cost. Users of this program, based on Reddit posts in the Mac subreddit, generally like the convenience it offers, though there are some situations where a trade-in may not provide as satisfactory a result as selling the device on eBay.
Apple will take MacBook trade-ins online and in-person
The steps you need to take for this trade-in process will depend on whether you're planning on doing the bulk of the process online or in person at an Apple Store. For those looking to trade in online, you'll first need to visit the Apple website and get a trade-in estimate, as well as select a new device to purchase that you want to put the value toward. Once that's set, you need to prep your MacBook for trade, including backing up your personal data and erasing any data on the device.
When it's ready, you can either request a pack-in kit to safely mail the device to Apple or just drop it off at your local Apple Store. Bear in mind, whether you mail it or drop it off, it could take between two and three weeks for your trade-in to process.
If you're looking for a faster estimate, you can do an in-person consultation. Prep your MacBook for trade-in like before, then visit an Apple Store and ask to speak with a specialist. The specialist will check the device over and give you an estimate on the spot. If you're good with it, they'll take the MacBook, and you get your credit.
Trade-ins are convenient if your MacBook is in good shape
Using Apple's trade-in service is definitely the fastest, most convenient way to get some value back from an old MacBook. However, depending on your situation and the exact condition of your device, it may not be the best way.
Firstly, the money you get for your MacBook will depend on both its precise model and its condition. Apple estimates that a MacBook Air is worth up to $505, while a MacBook Pro is worth up to $900. That value will decrease if there's anything visibly wrong with the device, like dents or scratches. If Apple or its specialist determines that your MacBook is too damaged, they won't give you any money for it. Apple can still take the device if you want to just recycle it, but obviously, that won't help you buy a new one.
A Reddit user explained that they took their MacBook in for a trade-in, but due to cosmetic damage, the quoted value dropped to about $150. They instead opted to sell the device on eBay and got $700 for it. Selling any kind of electronics on eBay would definitely be a greater investment of time and energy, and you won't know for sure you'll get your stated value, but it may still be the better option if your device isn't in mint, immediately resalable condition. Apple wants to sell the used MacBook to someone else, after all.