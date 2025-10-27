Is Apple's MacBook Trade In Service Worth It?

Using Apple's trade-in service is definitely the fastest, most convenient way to get some value back from an old MacBook. However, depending on your situation and the exact condition of your device, it may not be the best way.

Firstly, the money you get for your MacBook will depend on both its precise model and its condition. Apple estimates that a MacBook Air is worth up to $505, while a MacBook Pro is worth up to $900. That value will decrease if there's anything visibly wrong with the device, like dents or scratches. If Apple or its specialist determines that your MacBook is too damaged, they won't give you any money for it. Apple can still take the device if you want to just recycle it, but obviously, that won't help you buy a new one.

A Reddit user explained that they took their MacBook in for a trade-in, but due to cosmetic damage, the quoted value dropped to about $150. They instead opted to sell the device on eBay and got $700 for it. Selling any kind of electronics on eBay would definitely be a greater investment of time and energy, and you won't know for sure you'll get your stated value, but it may still be the better option if your device isn't in mint, immediately resalable condition. Apple wants to sell the used MacBook to someone else, after all.