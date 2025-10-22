Spotify Is Crashing On Android, But The Company Is Already Working On A Fix
Spotify users running the app on Android have found themselves dealing with some new issues lately. According to various social media and forum posts online, it seems that the Spotify app has started crashing on users, often becoming unresponsive, without any reasoning that anybody can see. This is, of course, especially annoying for anyone who relies on Spotify to listen to their favorite music.
Thankfully, Spotify is aware of the issue as the company posted in a support document that engineers are already looking into the freezes and crashes that Android users are experiencing. At the time of writing, there's no official timetable for when a fix will be released, and without any clear explanation for why this is taking place, there isn't much users can do to try to fix it themselves.
It does appear, at least based on the support page, that it could somehow be related to being connected to specific Wi-Fi networks. With that in mind, if you find yourself dealing with an unresponsive Spotify app, maybe try disconnecting from Wi-Fi to see if that resolves the problem.
A fix is on the way
The issue popped up just a few short weeks after Spotify launched lossless audio streaming — finally — though it is unlikely this is tied to the crashes. Further, Spotify's official page about the error notes that most of the reports appear to be coming from users on a Samsung or Pixel smartphone, and some comments even note only experiencing the problems after updating their Samsung phone to One UI 8 — the latest version of Samsung's user interface. So, if you're sporting a phone in either of those lineups, you might experience similar problems.
It also looks like, based on some comments made on Spotify's support page, that the issue arises especially when using a Wi-Fi network attached to smart speakers, like Google's Home smart speakers. Unfortunately, the exact details of the reports vary, depending on the user reporting it, which could make the problem tougher to resolve for Spotify's engineers.
In the meantime, you can always try out another streaming app. YouTube Music recently started testing an AI DJ similar to Spotify's, and Apple Music has become a clear contender in the music-streaming landscape as Apple continues to improve it.