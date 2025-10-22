Spotify Is Crashing On Android, But The Company Is Already Working On A Fix

Spotify users running the app on Android have found themselves dealing with some new issues lately. According to various social media and forum posts online, it seems that the Spotify app has started crashing on users, often becoming unresponsive, without any reasoning that anybody can see. This is, of course, especially annoying for anyone who relies on Spotify to listen to their favorite music.

Thankfully, Spotify is aware of the issue as the company posted in a support document that engineers are already looking into the freezes and crashes that Android users are experiencing. At the time of writing, there's no official timetable for when a fix will be released, and without any clear explanation for why this is taking place, there isn't much users can do to try to fix it themselves.

It does appear, at least based on the support page, that it could somehow be related to being connected to specific Wi-Fi networks. With that in mind, if you find yourself dealing with an unresponsive Spotify app, maybe try disconnecting from Wi-Fi to see if that resolves the problem.