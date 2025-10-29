This Critically Endangered Species Was Finally Found After Disappearing For 20 Years

Unseen for a whopping two decades (and still technically unseen), a Jerdon's courser (Rhinoptilus bitorquatus) was identified on the east coast of southern India in August, 2025, by a small team of Indian birders. They researched a potential habitat that this type of bird frequents for weeks before spending time in the field, listening, more than watching. That led to the researchers successfully documenting a two note call during the very first night of their watch. This is a big deal because the bird hasn't been spotted in the wild for a long time and is classified as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

It's remarkable just how little is known or documented about Jerdon's courser. There's no listing for its general area of occupancy, indications about how many places where the bird lives, nor is there information on its subpopulations or how numerous the species is. A big reason for the unknown is that it was assumed extinct for most of the 20th century until it was rediscovered in 1986 around Lankamalai, India. Detections of the species happened intermittently throughout the years, mostly through identified calls. The last time it was verifiably spotted was in 2004 when a Jerdon's courser was captured by a camera trap. It's also not classified as migratory, which means the bird likely stays where it's endemic.