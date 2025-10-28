5 Steam Deck Accessories On Amazon That Customers Swear By
Valve's Steam Deck has been the king of the castle in the portable handheld PC gaming space since its launch in 2022. The new and niche gaming market that the Steam Deck helped build has seen all manner of competitors enter the arena, but none has quite managed to crack Valve's over 50% share.
With the Steam Deck being the top dog, those who purchased one get a lot of benefits that aren't always available on other portable PC handhelds. From custom plugins that can improve your battery life to a larger userbase that provides tips, tricks, and support for each other, and even community mods and accessories that expand the Steam Deck's capabilities, being popular comes with perks.
But this can also become a bit of a double-edged sword. Being popular also means more companies want in on the Steam Deck accessory market, but not all of them have the same focus on quality. Thankfully, we can look to Amazon to see what users are saying to help us find which Steam Deck accessories people swear by and have the highest average user reviews.
1. JSAUX 2-Pack Screen Protector
A screen protector is an essential accessory for any Steam Deck owner from day one. Nothing is more important than protecting your screen, and a good screen protector will help keep your investment safe from damage for years to come. JSAUX offers an impressive 4.6-star-rated screen protector kit on Amazon with over 8,000 positive reviews.
The JSAUX 2-Pack Screen Protector pack for the Steam Deck is not only highly rated but also incredibly affordable. With 99.99% transparency, you'll be hard-pressed to even notice a screen protector is in use. With a 9H hardness rating, you'll be assured that your Steam Deck's screen is protected. JSAUX notes that their screens are five times more durable than competitors'.
One really nice feature is that the JSAUX 2-Pack Screen Protector kit comes with a guiding frame, which makes installing the screen much easier and ensures a perfect fit. The protectors also feature an anti-fingerprint oleophobic coating, keeping your device looking much cleaner. Picking up the JSAUX 2-Pack Screen Protector kit should probably be at the top of the list for any new Steam Deck owner.
2. Spigen Rugged Armor Case
Creating a case for any gaming handheld is a simple process. The difficult part is making a great case that disappears into the background, so the user doesn't even know it's there. Spigen, a maker of high-quality smartphone cases, has brought its expertise to craft one of the best cases for the Steam Deck. While it may lack a number of connectors and accessories like others, Spigen has created a case that looks like part of the Steam Deck itself.
The Spigen Rugged Armor Case features a 4.7-star rating, with over 2,000 reviews. Owners claim this case blends into the Steam Deck, making you forget that it's even there while still offering high-end protection. Reviews state that it hugs the Steam Deck without getting in the way of any buttons or ports, making it an excellent option for those who don't want to add bulk to their device.
You might assume that you would be paying an arm and a leg for such precise and quality craftsmanship, but the Spigen Rugged Armor Case will only set you back $30. This is a pretty small price to pay to help keep your Steam Deck safe from damage while also looking darn good in the process.
3. tomtoc Arccos-G47 Steam Deck Travel Bag
The Steam Deck is essentially a computer in your hands that's meant to be used while on the go. This means that you are probably going to be throwing it in some sort of backpack when you aren't getting in more time in Baldur's Gate 3. A lot of people wouldn't be comfortable simply tossing their Steam Deck into a standard backpack, risking damage as it bounces around.
This is where a good carrying case comes into the picture. The tomtoc Arccos-G47 Steam Deck Travel Bag is designed for the Steam Deck and other portable handheld consoles. This carrying case features a removable W-shaped EVA structure that helps keep your Steam Deck safe while keeping the case soft.
The soft case format makes the Arccos-G47 less bulky than a traditional hard case, and it weighs only 1.1lbs on average. It also features ample room for all of your Steam Deck accessories and still has room left over for bringing along a mouse and more. You'll find many reviews that consistently highlight its high quality, spaciousness, and stylish design.
4. Antank Magnetic Power Bank
The Steam Deck makes PC-level gaming on the go a reality. But one thing that lets the device down is its battery life, with the Steam Deck LCD getting just over an hour of battery life when playing an AAA title. The OLED version of the Steam Deck fares better, but with less than two hours of game time, many will feel it's not enough for most serious gamers.
This is where Antank comes into the picture with their Antank Magnetic Power Bank. This PD 45W battery pack features a large 20,000 mAh capacity and a removable magnetic mount that lets it clip to the back of your Steam Deck. The clip is specifically designed so as not to block the Steam Deck's fan, making it the perfect companion to keep with you.
And because this is a USB-C battery pack, you can use it with more than just your Steam Deck. This makes it an invaluable accessory that can keep you gaming while also helping to keep your phone, tablet, and more charged. Reviews note that it can keep you gaming between 4-5 hours, much longer than on battery alone. Some reviewers even say that they get 15 hours of game time with less demanding titles before the battery pack dies.
5. PlayVital Back Button Enhancement Set
A lot of the Steam Deck's accessories focus on protection and battery life, but what about one that enhances the gaming experience? The PlayVital Back Button Enhancement Set is intended to improve your grip while providing extra protection for the back buttons of the Steam Deck.
The set comes in two sizes, low-thickness and high-thickness, depending on your needs and personal preference. They add a tactile feel while providing an anti-slip covering to keep you in the game without your fingers slipping off during heated gameplay. The kit also shortens the interval between presses, making you quicker on the draw in fast-paced games.
The honeycomb hexagonal pattern is also aesthetically pleasing, and coming in several colors means that you can even customize the look of your Steam Deck. Reviews on Amazon highlight how good the Back Button Enhancement Set feels in use, while noting that it slightly enhances the ergonomics of the Steam Deck's back buttons. Others note that the kit makes the back buttons more comfortable to use and easier to locate while gaming. Serious Steam Deck gamers may want to consider this kit to help get the most out of their device.