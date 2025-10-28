5 Steam Deck Accessories On Amazon That Customers Swear By

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Valve's Steam Deck has been the king of the castle in the portable handheld PC gaming space since its launch in 2022. The new and niche gaming market that the Steam Deck helped build has seen all manner of competitors enter the arena, but none has quite managed to crack Valve's over 50% share.

With the Steam Deck being the top dog, those who purchased one get a lot of benefits that aren't always available on other portable PC handhelds. From custom plugins that can improve your battery life to a larger userbase that provides tips, tricks, and support for each other, and even community mods and accessories that expand the Steam Deck's capabilities, being popular comes with perks.

But this can also become a bit of a double-edged sword. Being popular also means more companies want in on the Steam Deck accessory market, but not all of them have the same focus on quality. Thankfully, we can look to Amazon to see what users are saying to help us find which Steam Deck accessories people swear by and have the highest average user reviews.