Gemini Will Soon Turn Google Photos Into Your Own Personal AI Meme Generator

Google Photos has been at the forefront of some of Google's latest AI integrations, and the company isn't stopping anytime soon. More recently, we've seen reports that Google Photos will soon offer Instagram-like text editing, and you can already use AI to turn your photos into videos.

The next new feature to hit the popular photo editing software appears to be AI-related as well, as code spotted by Android Authority points toward Google adding a Gemini-powered function that lets you create personalized memes. The feature was spotted as code in v7.51.0 of the Google Photos app on Android. It looks to be named "Me Meme" at the moment, though that could change before its official release.

Based on what Android Authority described, it sounds like you'll be able to add in reference photos of yourself or friends, choose a template for a meme, and then create the personalized meme with a version of yourself included in it. The only example we've seen so far is the "This is fine" meme, though it'll likely have other templates to choose from if it does launch.