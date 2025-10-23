Gemini Will Soon Turn Google Photos Into Your Own Personal AI Meme Generator
Google Photos has been at the forefront of some of Google's latest AI integrations, and the company isn't stopping anytime soon. More recently, we've seen reports that Google Photos will soon offer Instagram-like text editing, and you can already use AI to turn your photos into videos.
The next new feature to hit the popular photo editing software appears to be AI-related as well, as code spotted by Android Authority points toward Google adding a Gemini-powered function that lets you create personalized memes. The feature was spotted as code in v7.51.0 of the Google Photos app on Android. It looks to be named "Me Meme" at the moment, though that could change before its official release.
Based on what Android Authority described, it sounds like you'll be able to add in reference photos of yourself or friends, choose a template for a meme, and then create the personalized meme with a version of yourself included in it. The only example we've seen so far is the "This is fine" meme, though it'll likely have other templates to choose from if it does launch.
No timeline for Me Meme
Of course, like most APK teardowns, this code just suggests the existence of such features. It doesn't actually guarantee that they'll ever see the light of day in the apps that they're found in. However, because the reporters were able to get the feature to work, it is more likely Google will drop some version of it in the future. Whether it will rely on Nano Banana functionality or not remains to be seen.
There's no timeline for when the feature might launch yet, and it does look like there will be some restrictions in place. Notably, you'll need to have the photo you want to include as a reference backed up with Google Photos. The system also looks like it will recommend a selfie with a clear view of your face — which we see in the example that Android Authority provides in its report. But this does feel like the kind of feature that we'd expect from Google in 2025, especially as it continues to push AI features out to all of its different apps.