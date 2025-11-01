What Does 'FG' Or 'MFG' On An Nvidia Graphics Card Actually Mean?

When Nvidia unveiled its RTX 50-series graphics cards at CES in January this year, the company talked about some interesting numbers: 240 FPS (frames per second) in "Cyberpunk 2077." However, this was not from a flagship GPU costing more than $1500, but from its mid-range graphic card priced around $800. That's because this mid-range graphics card was leveraging Nvidia's Frame Generation (FG) and Multi Frame Generation (MFG).

Nvidia used CES to showcase the performance benefits of its new DLSS technologies (Deep Learning Super Sampling) on GeForce RTX GPUs, especially the RTX 50 series. If you play "Call of Duty," "Fortnite," "Cyberpunk 2077," or other graphics-intensive games, you know how a single stutter spoils the overall gameplay experience, while a split-second of input lag can get you eliminated. A smooth frame rate without any latency is a must in these games.

Nvidia graphics cards do promise big FPS numbers to make games visually smoother with the FG and MFG feature. However, a section of the gaming community is skeptical, arguing that this visual smoothness comes at the cost of responsiveness, which is essential in competitive gaming.