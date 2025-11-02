Is Using A Digital ID At TSA Safe?

It's now possible to add your passport or state-issued ID as a digital ID on your phone through apps like Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet on Android, and Apple Wallet on iPhones. That simplifies carrying and showing the ID, especially at airports when passing through TSA security checkpoints. Of course, TSA still advises you to bring your physical ID, just in case, but don't worry, TSA's digital ID system does actually seem to work pretty well. Moreover, the agency believes it's more secure than using physical documents.

TSA says that this should "pave the way for a more seamless travel experience" and that it modernizes "checkpoint screening procedures and technologies" to better serve the ecosystem. While TSA believes that mobile driver's licenses are "more secure" than their physical counterparts, because of their potential to be "counterfeit or fraudulent," there is another aspect to this entire situation.

Having your phone out, with your hands full, open to your digital wallet, could potentially leave you vulnerable. It's not difficult to imagine that dropping your phone or forgetting it somewhere could lead to some bad outcomes. Or, while your phone is unlocked and you're busy putting items in bins and following instructions, that could open up your device and data to unauthorized access. But it's also hard to imagine someone pickpocketing or swiping devices in the middle of a TSA security lane with federal officers present. Stranger things have happened, but most likely, the TSA is correct in this case, and digital IDs are fairly secure.