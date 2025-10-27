MacBook Air Could Benefit The Most From This iPhone 17 Pro Feature

Apple redesigned the iPhone 17 Pro models from the inside out. With pretty much all the horsepower now reengineered around the camera plateau, the company added a vapor chamber cooling system to prevent these devices from overheating, as used to happen with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models.

With Apple getting positive feedback from this feature, which is more efficient than having a fan-based cooling system, the company is now exploring expanding the vapor chamber to the iPad. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, the next-generation iPad Pro could benefit from this technology.

Still, this might not be the only product that could take advantage of the vapor chamber. The journalist also suggests that if this technology is successful on the iPad, the fan-less MacBook Air could also get the same technology in the future. That said, it could make the MacBook Air even more powerful, while avoiding the thermal throttling we've been seeing with the M5 MacBook Pro.