Spotify Launches New Apple TV Experience With These Features

Today, Spotify announced it's rolling out a brand new experience for Apple TV users. Owners of Apple's set-top box who subscribe to Spotify instead of Apple Music will now enjoy a more fluid, smarter app. The company says this update not only brings Spotify's personalized experience with the power of the big screen, but also lets users listen, watch, and connect in new ways.

The first thing users will notice is a refreshed, modern interface built natively for tvOS 26. Users will get the familiar experience they are used to seeing on other platforms, now on Apple TV. In addition, Spotify is making a big push into smart listening, as users will have access to seamless playback, remote control via Connect, and dynamic Spotify DJ recommendations.

Depending on their region, users will see video improvements with music videos available on the Apple TV, in addition to podcasts being available directly on Apple's set-top box. Extra features include the ability to manage your own queue, adjust podcast or video playback speed, and view lyrics.