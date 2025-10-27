Spotify Launches New Apple TV Experience With These Features
Today, Spotify announced it's rolling out a brand new experience for Apple TV users. Owners of Apple's set-top box who subscribe to Spotify instead of Apple Music will now enjoy a more fluid, smarter app. The company says this update not only brings Spotify's personalized experience with the power of the big screen, but also lets users listen, watch, and connect in new ways.
The first thing users will notice is a refreshed, modern interface built natively for tvOS 26. Users will get the familiar experience they are used to seeing on other platforms, now on Apple TV. In addition, Spotify is making a big push into smart listening, as users will have access to seamless playback, remote control via Connect, and dynamic Spotify DJ recommendations.
Depending on their region, users will see video improvements with music videos available on the Apple TV, in addition to podcasts being available directly on Apple's set-top box. Extra features include the ability to manage your own queue, adjust podcast or video playback speed, and view lyrics.
Spotify's updated Apple TV app is out now
Spotify says users can now download the new Spotify app for Apple TV globally via the App Store right now. Those who prefer to wait will have their app automatically updated by mid-November with the new experience. What's interesting about this update is that Spotify is finally offering a better way for its customers to listen to music through its app on Apple TV. Since it's a smaller platform compared to the iPhone, Apple Music usually offers better features compared the other streaming services on Apple TV.
However, with Spotify making the app faster and more reliable, customers will now have another reason to use Spotify on a bigger screen. This announcement comes a few weeks after Spotify finally released lossless support. While the long-rumored pricier subscription tiers haven't been launched, the company continues to offer users more AI features, improved algorithms, and now, even better sound quality.