Adobe Wants Firefly To Be The Only AI App Creators Need: New Features And AI Agents

Firefly Image Model 5, now in public beta, lets you generate photorealistic 4-megapixel images. The new Firefly Custom Models (also in beta) let creators fine-tune the AI to create content in their own style. The new Prompt to Edit feature lets users describe edits in plain language, and the AI will handle the requests. The feature is generally available to users. An Image Model 5-powered Layered Image Editing feature is in development for a future release.

Tuesday's update gives Firefly users new tools for video editing, which are available in private beta before a wider rollout next month. Generate Soundtrack is an AI feature that lets users create studio-quality audio. Generate Speech generates high-quality voice for video. A new multitrack timeline-based AI video editor lets users edit and generate clips.

The new Project Moonlight (below) in Firefly provides users with a conversational interface featuring agentic AI features. Creators can describe via text what they want to create, and the AI assistant will help generate the desired content. Project Moonlight is available in private beta and will roll out to more users in the coming months. Separately, a Firefly Creative Production feature (in private beta) gives creators an AI-powered tool to edit thousands of images at once.

While most of the new Firefly features announced at Adobe Max are launching in beta, Adobe said that Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly plan subscribers will get unlimited image generations with Firefly and partner models and unlimited video generations (Firefly Video model) through December 1.