Adobe Wants Firefly To Be The Only AI App Creators Need: New Features And AI Agents
Adobe on Tuesday unveiled several new tools for its suite of apps at the Adobe Max conference, including new AI capabilities that should improve the workflow of creators, whether it's images, video, or sound. The Adobe Firefly app received a significant update, including a new Firefly Image Model 5 AI tool that's available in beta, and a few new features that can turn Firefly into the go-to app for video creation, from ideation to editing. The company also updated other popular products, including Creative Cloud, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Premiere, with new AI tools, and introduced a few AI agents (assistants) meant to help creators with repetitive tasks during the creative process.
Artificial intelligence has been the focus of the Firefly app, with Adobe updating it regularly in the past few years. Tuesday's announcements make Firefly an even more powerful creation tool. Adobe describes the app as an all-in-one home for the entire creation process, from ideation to production, covering video, audio, images, and AI integration. Speaking of AI, Firefly will continue to offer users access to the latest generative AI tools from Adobe (Image Model 5) but also from various partners, including Google, OpenAI, ElevenLabs, Topaz Labs, and others.
Firefly Image Model 5 and new video-editing tools
Firefly Image Model 5, now in public beta, lets you generate photorealistic 4-megapixel images. The new Firefly Custom Models (also in beta) let creators fine-tune the AI to create content in their own style. The new Prompt to Edit feature lets users describe edits in plain language, and the AI will handle the requests. The feature is generally available to users. An Image Model 5-powered Layered Image Editing feature is in development for a future release.
Tuesday's update gives Firefly users new tools for video editing, which are available in private beta before a wider rollout next month. Generate Soundtrack is an AI feature that lets users create studio-quality audio. Generate Speech generates high-quality voice for video. A new multitrack timeline-based AI video editor lets users edit and generate clips.
The new Project Moonlight (below) in Firefly provides users with a conversational interface featuring agentic AI features. Creators can describe via text what they want to create, and the AI assistant will help generate the desired content. Project Moonlight is available in private beta and will roll out to more users in the coming months. Separately, a Firefly Creative Production feature (in private beta) gives creators an AI-powered tool to edit thousands of images at once.
While most of the new Firefly features announced at Adobe Max are launching in beta, Adobe said that Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly plan subscribers will get unlimited image generations with Firefly and partner models and unlimited video generations (Firefly Video model) through December 1.
The new AI assistants
Project Moonlight isn't the only agentic AI experience unveiled at Adobe Max. Adobe also unveiled AI assistants for other apps, including Photoshop and Express, to help creators save time by helping with repetitive tasks. Photoshop AI Assistant is a new tool that allows users to chat with an AI agent in Photoshop for the web. The feature is available in private beta and requires signing up on a waitlist. Adobe Express gets its own AI Assistant that supports creative workflows via natural conversation. The new Adobe agentic feature will be available in ChatGPT in the future.
Adobe also updated various AI features in its Creative Cloud apps. Generative Fill now works with partner models, including Google's Nano Banana. Generative Upscale enhances the resolution to 4K quality with the help of Topaz Labs's AI in Photoshop. Harmonize is an AI feature that lets Photoshop users integrate people and objects into environments realistically, by matching the light, color, and tone.
Premiere supports a new AI Object Mask feature that can identify and isolate people and objects in video frames. The app will also support a few precision tools for isolating specific areas of a video, including Rectangle, Ellipse, and Pen Masking. All these features will be available in public beta initially. Lightroom gets a new Assisted Culling feature (also in public beta) that lets creators identify the best images in large collections, with filter support for different parameters.
Finally, Adobe and YouTube announced a partnership that will let creators use the free Premiere mobile app to create content for YouTube Shorts and publish it directly to the platform.