iOS 26.1 RC Now Available Ahead Of Next Week's Release

A month after Apple started testing iOS 26.1, the company is almost ready to launch this update to all users, as the Release Candidate build is now available to developers. iOS 26.1 will mark the first big update of the iOS 26 cycle.

So far, this upcoming version brings interesting improvements to the iPhone experience, tweaks to the Liquid Glass design, and a few new features. Most notably, iPhone users will soon have expanded Apple Intelligence languages. If you speak Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Portuguese, or Chinese, you'll be able to set those languages in Apple Intelligence.

Besides that, if you own AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, or AirPods Pro 3, you'll also be able to use Live Translation in Japanese, Korean, and Italian, as well as Traditional and Simplified Chinese. That said, there's a lot more available in iOS 26.1 RC. Let's go over some of the other highlights.