iPadOS 26.1 RC Now Available With New Slide Over And More

After a month of beta testing, Apple is almost ready to launch iPadOS 26.1, as the company just seeded the Release Candidate version to developers. With that, the company continues to polish the best update to iPadOS yet since its introduction many years ago.

With iPadOS 26, Apple finally made the iPad a bit more similar to the Mac with a new window tiling system, Mac-like menus, and apps actively running in the background. With iPadOS 26.1 RC, the company brings back the Slide Over functionality, which lets users have one app running in front of the others at all times. iPad owners can now keep an app like ChatGPT in Slide Over while continuing to browse the web with Safari, completing a homework assignment, or just using it to brainstorm some ideas for a presentation. This time, Slide Over is more customizable and easier to use than it was on iPadOS 18.