5 Reliable, Cheap And High Quality TVs For Less Than $300, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are so many TVs on the market that it can be hard to find the standouts. That's where Consumer Reports can help. The non-profit uses survey data to rank the most reliable TV brands. The TV manufacturer LG notably has the highest brand reliability score of any brand on this list, followed by Sony and Samsung. The non-profit also tests products itself and scores them across multiple categories. For TVs, the categories include sound quality and viewing angle, among others.

A quality image is one thing, but there's more to TVs these days than just image quality. All the TVs on this list have smart capabilities, meaning they can stream online content, including free channels. However, the individual features they offer differ. For example, some TVs have AI upscaling that can take older content and fit it to your screen with minimal quality loss. Some smart TVs also offer gaming modes that can reduce latency while active. It's important to find a TV that has the features you want and ditch the ones you don't need so you don't end up paying extra for no reason. All TVs mentioned on this list were chosen based on their Consumer Reports scores, price, list of features, and customer reviews.