We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Thermal paste is a common PC accessory that improves heat transfer by filling tiny air gaps between a computer's circuit boards and accompanying heat sinks. If you've invested in some used PC parts, you may need a tube of thermal paste to properly install your new peripherals. Replacing your laptop's thermal paste may be in the cards if you notice your computer is running hotter than usual, leading to unplanned shutdowns when you least expect them. But because thermal paste has such specific use cases, you'll probably be left with a good amount in the tube after you've completed your DIY job.

This begs the question: How long does thermal paste last once opened? Generally speaking, you should be able to use an opened tube of thermal compound for up to 2-5 years. Some paste brands claim you'll get up to 8 years of use, but we'd stick to the lower end as a safe bet.

You'll also want to keep your eyes peeled for any amount of liquid or dry flakes that come out of the tube alongside the typically grey paste, as the former usually indicates the thermal compound has started to separate. A failing compound may also have a peculiar smell. Fortunately, thermal paste isn't too expensive: a new tube typically costs between $10-15, and as long as you store it correctly, it should be able to maintain its full shelf life.