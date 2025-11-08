Steam Deck Users Can Get Free Games With Amazon Prime - Here's How
If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you get numerous hidden Prime perks aside from faster shipping times. For those who play a lot of video games, one of the best Prime features comes in the form of the new Amazon Luna gaming service. Amazon Luna is its own dedicated cloud streaming platform that allows users to play a rotating selection of games right from their browser and might just make having Amazon Prime more than worth it. The Luna Standard edition now comes included with your Amazon Prime account, which means you can even experience these cloud-based games on your Steam Deck. To that end, Amazon Luna has also bundled in one of the best features of the old Prime Gaming — the free PC games monthly that users can download and keep.
These include many big titles from years past, with recent offerings including Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Guardians of the Galaxy, Elite Dangerous, and more. Many of these games come in code format and can be accessed through Luna and other popular gaming platforms such as GOG and Epic Games. Thankfully, Steam Deck users have the ability to play these games easily on their console thanks to an application known as the Heroic Games Launcher.
Nothing beats free
The Heroic Games Launcher is a safe, secure, and open-source application that serves as an alternative to major store launchers such as the Epic Games Store, GOG Galaxy, and others. The platform supports all major operating systems, including Linux, which is the underlying OS that powers the Steam Deck. Installing the Heroic Games Launcher is incredibly easy on the Steam Deck. Switch your Steam Deck into Desktop mode, open the Discover app, and search for Heroic. This will return the top result for the Heroic Games Launcher, which you can then select for installation. Following installation, open up the Heroic Games Launcher and log in to your Epic, Amazon, or GOG account.
For games that are not natively supported on Linux, you may also need to install the latest Proton compatibility layers inside the Wine Manager tab of Heroic launcher. If you want to access your new games directly from Steam, you can add them manually through their dedicated settings, or enable Add Games To Steam Automatically under General options. You may need to reboot your Steam Deck for these settings to take full effect. With all the money you'll be saving on free Prime games, you can use those savings to pick up some of the best Steam Deck accessories.