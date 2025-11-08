Steam Deck Users Can Get Free Games With Amazon Prime - Here's How

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you get numerous hidden Prime perks aside from faster shipping times. For those who play a lot of video games, one of the best Prime features comes in the form of the new Amazon Luna gaming service. Amazon Luna is its own dedicated cloud streaming platform that allows users to play a rotating selection of games right from their browser and might just make having Amazon Prime more than worth it. The Luna Standard edition now comes included with your Amazon Prime account, which means you can even experience these cloud-based games on your Steam Deck. To that end, Amazon Luna has also bundled in one of the best features of the old Prime Gaming — the free PC games monthly that users can download and keep.

These include many big titles from years past, with recent offerings including Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Guardians of the Galaxy, Elite Dangerous, and more. Many of these games come in code format and can be accessed through Luna and other popular gaming platforms such as GOG and Epic Games. Thankfully, Steam Deck users have the ability to play these games easily on their console thanks to an application known as the Heroic Games Launcher.