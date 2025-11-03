Apple's Major MacBook Pro Redesign May Arrive In Late 2026
Apple will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, and the company might have big plans in store, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a report released on Sunday, the reporter mentioned several notable 2026 Apple releases, both on the software and hardware front. The new Siri powered by a custom Gemini model is one highlight on the software side. The first-generation foldable iPhone and smart glasses are also tipped to arrive next year, though there's a chance that only the iPhone will see a commercial release. More interestingly, the major MacBook Pro redesign might drop as early as late-2026, bringing over a few features previously unseen on MacBooks.
This isn't the first time we've heard Gurman mention the MacBook Pro redesign Apple has planned for the M6 version of its iconic laptop line. But the claim doesn't necessarily make sense considering what Apple has done with the M5 MacBook Pro. Apple introduced the base M5 chip a few weeks ago, which powers the standard 14-inch MacBook Pro. The M5 Pro and M5 Max versions of the more expensive 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models won't launch until next year. It's unclear when that will happen, however. The later the M5 Pro and M5 Max laptops launch, the less likely a 2026 introduction for the M6 MacBook Pro redesign might be. Then again, if Apple wants to make a splash next year, it could always move up the M6 MacBook Pro release.
M6 MacBook Pro's rumored design changes
Gurman says the M6 MacBook Pro will launch "as early as the tail end" of 2026, which suggests the redesigned laptops might not debut until 2027. Elsewhere in the report, Gurman says the MacBook Pro line will get OLED screens "between the end of 2026 and 2027." OLED displays are a key part of the expected MacBook Pro redesign, the first significant revamp since 2021. Specifically, Gurman mentions the M6 Pro and M6 Max versions of the MacBook Pro, which suggests the standard M6 MacBook Pro might feature the same design as the current generation: "That's when Apple will roll out new versions with M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, a thinner chassis, and touch screens with iPhone-style OLED technology."
The Apple insider addressed the M6 MacBook Pro redesign last month, when he mentioned two internal codenames for the laptops: K114 and K116. That report mentioned additional features for the redesigned laptop. Apple will supposedly introduce reinforced hinges to ensure the screen doesn't move and the laptop doesn't topple when using the touchscreen panel. Also, he said the laptops will feature a hole-punch display instead of a cutout. The current MacBook Pro models feature a "notch" at the top for the selfie camera. The M6 MacBook Pros won't feature Face ID functionality, however.
M6 MacBook Pro aside, Apple is reportedly planning several other Mac releases, according to Sunday's report. The M5 MacBook Air should launch in early 2026. It's unclear when the M5 MacBook Air release will happen relative to the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pros. An OLED MacBook Air will follow in 2028 at the earliest. The M5 versions of the Mac mini and Mac Studio will also launch next year.