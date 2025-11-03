Apple's Major MacBook Pro Redesign May Arrive In Late 2026

Apple will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, and the company might have big plans in store, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a report released on Sunday, the reporter mentioned several notable 2026 Apple releases, both on the software and hardware front. The new Siri powered by a custom Gemini model is one highlight on the software side. The first-generation foldable iPhone and smart glasses are also tipped to arrive next year, though there's a chance that only the iPhone will see a commercial release. More interestingly, the major MacBook Pro redesign might drop as early as late-2026, bringing over a few features previously unseen on MacBooks.

This isn't the first time we've heard Gurman mention the MacBook Pro redesign Apple has planned for the M6 version of its iconic laptop line. But the claim doesn't necessarily make sense considering what Apple has done with the M5 MacBook Pro. Apple introduced the base M5 chip a few weeks ago, which powers the standard 14-inch MacBook Pro. The M5 Pro and M5 Max versions of the more expensive 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models won't launch until next year. It's unclear when that will happen, however. The later the M5 Pro and M5 Max laptops launch, the less likely a 2026 introduction for the M6 MacBook Pro redesign might be. Then again, if Apple wants to make a splash next year, it could always move up the M6 MacBook Pro release.