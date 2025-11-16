How To Reset Apple AirTags On iPhone

Apple AirTags are a great way to keep track of your valuables, and they're incredibly easy to set up in iOS and iPadOS. (Apple is even rumored to launch AirTag 2 in late 2025.) While you can have multiple AirTags associated with your Apple Account, you won't be able to have the same tag shared between two Apple Find My devices. Makes sense to us, but that also means if you want to sell or gift an AirTag that is already paired to an Apple Account, you'll need to remove said AirTag from your account before giving it away.

To do so, you'll need to open the Find My app on your Apple device, then tap Devices. Locate the AirTag you want to remove, then swipe up on the handle and tap Remove. There's a caveat, though: If you opt to remove an AirTag from your Apple Account when you're out of Bluetooth range with the AirTag, you'll need to manually reset the AirTag before pairing it with a new device. Resetting an AirTag is actually a bit of an involved process, but we've put together this step-by-step guide to get your AirTag reset in just a few minutes.