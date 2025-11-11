What Happens If You Don't Use Airplane Mode On A Flight?

When activated, Airplane Mode prevents your phone from connecting to cell towers, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in some cases. The function was introduced back in 1991 by the Federal Communications Commission to ensure that cell signals wouldn't interfere with essential aircraft instruments. As a bonus, enabling Airplane Mode is also a great way to improve your phone's battery life, because searching for and maintaining a cell signal, Wi-Fi network, or Bluetooth device can actually be quite taxing on your phone.

But what exactly happens if you don't use Airplane Mode on a flight? Do you go to jail? Does your phone go to jail? You'll get different answers depending on who you're asking, but generally speaking, the overall truth is absolutely nothing. When asked this same question by Travel + Leisure, Gary Coxe, a pilot and flight instructor with 7,000 flight hours, said, "not a darn thing."

PerchPoint, a TikTok user, pilot, and U.S. Army veteran, was able to echo Coxe's response in a December 2024 viral video he posted about Airplane Mode: "No, your plane won't fall out of the sky, and it won't even mess with the systems on board. However, it does have the potential to mess with the headsets."