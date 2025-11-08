Impulse Has A Plan To Deliver Infrastructure To The Moon And Beyond

Founded in 2021, Impulse Space has been seeking to change the game when it comes to space exploration. The company specializes in space mobility, meaning it helps to move spacecraft between orbits for scientific, commercial, and government purposes. Now, it is setting its sights on an ambitious new mobility project: transporting things to the moon.

Of course, NASA already has a system in place for delivering lightweight items to the moon — it even has a date to send humans back there for the first time in 50 years. However, larger things like lunar rovers, power systems, and living modules still lack solid in-space infrastructure for consistent delivery. Impulse Space believes this is a problem it can solve. It already has technology in place that can accelerate the construction of the spacecraft needed to begin building out human infrastructure on the moon.

Impulse Space plans to use a two-part system to get cargo to the moon. The first part is its existing Helios spacecraft which would be used for delivery from Earth to the moon. Impulse Space will also design and build a lunar lander which would detach from Helios to put items on the moon itself. It is an impressive vision, and the company seems ready to rise to the challenge.