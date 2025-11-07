Amazon Is Selling $100 Packs Of Apple AirTags For Only $65
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Apple AirTag is arguably the best smart tracker for iPhone owners to keep an eye on their valuables. It pairs and integrates seamlessly with the Apple ecosystem and has access to the massive Find My tag network that consists of hundreds of millions of the company's devices globally. So, if you have been eyeing AirTag for purchase, it's a great time to grab it from Amazon as the retailer is offering a four-pack of AirTags, which typically costs $100 at just $65, bringing the cost of an individual tag down to just over $16. With the four-pack, you'll have sufficient trackers to attach to or put in all your valuables, such as a key ring, luggage, wallet, and more.
While the $65 pricing isn't rare for the AirTag on Amazon and has become more frequent as we approach the rumored release of the AirTag 2, the four-pack price tag has never dropped below $65, at least on Amazon. So, there is little reason to wait longer in hopes of a further price drop until the AirTag 2 actually launches.
Tons of features at an affordable price
The AirTag has much to like, and as mentioned, it sets up easily with your iPhone or iPad and comes with the nifty Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology for precision finding that makes it easy to locate your tracker when you are in range but unable to hear the beeping sound made by the tracker.
Another thing in favor of the AirTag is its use of a user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery, something that's not a given with all smart trackers and allows you to keep it out of the landfill as long as the tracker continues to work. Moreover, it's rated IP67 for dust and water resistance, so it can handle an occasional dunk in water without sustaining damage.
However, it's best suited for iPhone owners, while Android users are better served with the Samsung SmartTag 2 or various Tile trackers, depending on their phone manufacturer.