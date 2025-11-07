Amazon Is Selling $100 Packs Of Apple AirTags For Only $65

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Apple AirTag is arguably the best smart tracker for iPhone owners to keep an eye on their valuables. It pairs and integrates seamlessly with the Apple ecosystem and has access to the massive Find My tag network that consists of hundreds of millions of the company's devices globally. So, if you have been eyeing AirTag for purchase, it's a great time to grab it from Amazon as the retailer is offering a four-pack of AirTags, which typically costs $100 at just $65, bringing the cost of an individual tag down to just over $16. With the four-pack, you'll have sufficient trackers to attach to or put in all your valuables, such as a key ring, luggage, wallet, and more.

While the $65 pricing isn't rare for the AirTag on Amazon and has become more frequent as we approach the rumored release of the AirTag 2, the four-pack price tag has never dropped below $65, at least on Amazon. So, there is little reason to wait longer in hopes of a further price drop until the AirTag 2 actually launches.