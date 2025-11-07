New Google Maps Feature Could Help You Avoid The Sun While Walking

Google is working on several Google Maps features that might benefit navigation modes and experiences that do not involve driving. The latest one is a new setting for walking directions that will help you avoid the sun as much as possible. The feature might come in handy during peak UV hours in the hot summer months. It's easy to choose a route with more shade if you're familiar with the city. But the Google Maps feature in testing would also help you find routes with shade in unfamiliar neighborhoods.

Found by Android Authority in the latest version of Google Maps for Android, the "Prefer shade" toggle will be available in the Trip Options menu once Google launches it. Interestingly, the code shows options for walking in the shade and in the sun. An option to choose walking routes in the sun could come in handy in the fall and winter, when you might prefer sunnier routes. Also, the app will tell you how many minutes you've spent walking in the sun. That said, there's only a "Prefer shade" toggle in the Trip Options menu.

Android Authority notes that it's not clear how Google would tell shady and sunny parts apart, and adds that other apps use LiDAR tech to map routes with shade. On that note, Google Street View cars have LiDAR sensors, which could help with the "Prefer shade" feature. However, since Google Maps is a navigation app, simple algorithms that take into account the time of day, geographical location, and waypoints on a walking navigation route could determine how sunny or shady a street would be at a particular time of day, without accounting for street vegetation that can help improve shade.