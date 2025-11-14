Base Power Wants To Sell You Electricity Like A Costco Membership

There are subscriptions for nearly everything these days. Streaming, apps, software, cloud services, groceries, video games, food delivery, brand memberships like Amazon Prime or Costco — you name it. Thanks to Base, a Texas-based power provider, there may also be a "Costco-like membership" for electricity and backup power in your home. The idea is pretty radical. Power and electricity costs are rising — partly due to the prevalence of AI — and reliability is waning, with local electrical surges and outages possible. So it makes sense that backup power is becoming more appealing, just to keep the bare necessities running. Backup power solutions are a viable answer, but a true backup generator capable of supporting a home and family can cost upwards of $15,000. That's a huge upfront buy-in.

Base is making it more accessible and affordable for homeowners, with a monthly membership fee of $19, and a leased battery backup system for a one-time fee of $695. The Base membership price isn't fixed, though. You may pay more depending on fees, services, and other platform solutions, but overall, it's still better than paying the massive whole-home generator installation costs, at least for some. Zach Dell, CEO of Base Power, said to Fortune that the product is safe and reliable, and a Costco-like subscription is "just dramatically more affordable." He describes the competition as "premium" providers offering services to "very wealthy folks," compared to Base, which is focused on offering solutions for the mass market.