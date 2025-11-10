Leaker Reveals Apple's Mac Roadmap For 2026 With 6 New Models And Several Chips

Early next year, Apple is expected to introduce the new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. Following the release of the M5 MacBook Pro last month, users can expect a big leap in graphics and AI performance in the upcoming Macs. The company might also introduce the new M5 MacBook Air alongside the Pro models. Then, by mid-2026, Apple could release an upgraded Mac mini with M5 and M5 Pro chips, followed by the M5 Max and M5 Ultra Mac Studio. While the company said it wouldn't introduce an Ultra processor with every generation, it seems it has decided to go all-out with the M5 family.

Finally, Apple is also rumored to introduce a new low-cost MacBook model powered by an iPhone chip by the end of 2026, alongside the M6 MacBook Pro. At this moment, it's still unclear if the company will be able to reveal the M6 Pro and M6 Max iterations of this computer, which is expected to come with an all-new design, an OLED display, touchscreen capabilities, and more. This is the only product Gurman is unsure if Apple will be able to reveal in 2026, or if it's going to be delayed to early 2027.