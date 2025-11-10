Leaker Reveals Apple's Mac Roadmap For 2026 With 6 New Models And Several Chips
During Apple's latest earnings call, CEO Tim Cook hinted that the company may be done releasing new Macs in 2025, noting that this quarter likely won't match the same period last year when the company released the full M4 MacBook Pro lineup, new Mac mini, and so on. However, that doesn't mean Apple doesn't have plans for newer Macs in 2026. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that 2026 could be a major year for Apple's computers, with a possible MacBook Pro revamp, a new entry-level model, and broader hardware upgrades on the horizon.
According to the journalist, Apple is preparing a full M5 family with Macs ranging from the base M5 to the introduction of M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra variants. Depending on the company's schedule, it could even introduce M6, M6 Pro, and M6 Max variants before 2026 ends. Here's everything you need to know about the Macs Apple plans to release next year.
Several Macs are coming in 2026
Early next year, Apple is expected to introduce the new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. Following the release of the M5 MacBook Pro last month, users can expect a big leap in graphics and AI performance in the upcoming Macs. The company might also introduce the new M5 MacBook Air alongside the Pro models. Then, by mid-2026, Apple could release an upgraded Mac mini with M5 and M5 Pro chips, followed by the M5 Max and M5 Ultra Mac Studio. While the company said it wouldn't introduce an Ultra processor with every generation, it seems it has decided to go all-out with the M5 family.
Finally, Apple is also rumored to introduce a new low-cost MacBook model powered by an iPhone chip by the end of 2026, alongside the M6 MacBook Pro. At this moment, it's still unclear if the company will be able to reveal the M6 Pro and M6 Max iterations of this computer, which is expected to come with an all-new design, an OLED display, touchscreen capabilities, and more. This is the only product Gurman is unsure if Apple will be able to reveal in 2026, or if it's going to be delayed to early 2027.