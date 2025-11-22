2 ChatGPT Tips That Can Help Boost Your Salary
ChatGPT can help you save money by having it craft budgets and meal plans, so it's not a stretch to think it can be used to help you earn more at work. Even if it seems like artificial intelligence (AI) is taking everyone's jobs, there are still ways to use it to your advantage in the current job market. AI chatbots such as ChatGPT can help boost your salary so long as you know the right prompts to enter.
Tips for using ChatGPT to boost your salary include things like using it to be more productive at work, finding a new job, or helping you make more money at your current position by aiding with negotiations, data gathering, and skill-building. Considering there's a free version of ChatGPT, there is little reason not to use it, as every little bit helps when it comes to increasing your income.
The tips discussed in this article will help you practice for that interview or lay the groundwork for making more money. In addition to discussing what you should use ChatGPT for when trying to boost your income, we will also discuss a few of the things you should avoid to keep important information safe.
Get a higher-paying job with ChatGPT
One of the most basic ways you can have ChatGPT help increase your salary is by asking it to update your resume — just be sure to focus on your achievements rather than your duties. You can try a prompt such as "Hey ChatGPT, I'm trying to apply for a [position] at [company], and it has this [job description]. Can you help me tailor my resume by focusing on my most successful projects?" ChatGPT will then guide you through its process, and you can adjust from there.
You can also practice mock interviews with ChatGPT. For this prompt, you should try what is known as persona prompting, which helps ChatGPT adopt specific identities. In this instance, try something like "I am trying to get a job with [company] as a [position], would you help me with a mock interview by playing the role of a recruiter?" ChatGPT will then ask you for some more details to get started.
Another good use for ChatGPT is helping you build skills that can help you stand out. Whether you're looking to speed up learning a new language or you're interested in learning how to code, getting started can be as simple as prompting, "Will you teach me [skill]?" and ChatGPT will guide you through the rest. Lastly, ask ChatGPT if there are any networking events in your area by prompting something like "I'm interested in [industry], do you know any local networking events near [location] that can help me get in touch with leaders and recruiters?"
Have ChatGPT help with getting a raise
Of course, maybe you're happy with your current job, but you're not happy with what you're being paid. ChatGPT can already save you time at work by helping with summarizing, brainstorming, and creating to-do lists — all of which can make you more productive — but there are some other areas where it can be rather helpful as well. When negotiating for a raise, it's all about making yourself presentable to the company, and naturally, ChatGPT can be a good tool for helping you prepare.
Just like having ChatGPT list your achievements on a resume, it can do the same here to help when negotiating a raise. However, you can go the extra mile with ChatGPT by asking it to research salary data within your area. You can ask a prompt like, "Can you provide the average salary data in [location] for [job title]?" This can be good for getting an idea of what others in your area are being paid for similar roles, which you can use as leverage when negotiating with your superiors.
Lastly, a good way to use ChatGPT is by understanding what you shouldn't use it for. Be mindful of the information you're providing to ChatGPT, as security researchers were able to hack the AI with a single "poisoned" document back in August 2025. You can still supply it with certain information, just remember there are things you should never share, like specific personal information or company secrets. Remember that ChatGPT can also make mistakes, so be sure to always look out for any errors.