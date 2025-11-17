Does Apple CarPlay Drain Your iPhone's Battery?
Apple CarPlay is fantastic for connecting your iPhone to your vehicle's infotainment system, but you're not going to have a good experience if it's draining your smartphone's battery. Going on a long trip only to see your battery quickly go to red can be rage-inducing, and knowing how to fix the most common CarPlay issues may be part of the solution. Fortunately, there are specific fixes for this issue.
As long as everything is functioning properly, Apple CarPlay should be using your iPhone battery at the same rate as other apps. CarPlay on its own should not cause battery drain, though this depends on how long and what you're using it for. If you are experiencing battery drain on a wireless connection, it may be due to outdated software or apps running in the background. If the battery is still draining with a wired connection, it's likely a hardware issue with your USB port or cable.
There are solutions to these issues, but there are other ways to improve your iPhone's battery life. Since a wireless connection requires Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you can only shut these off when using a wired connection. However, you can try lowering your display brightness by swiping down from the corner of your Home screen to access Control Center — or swipe up from the Home button if you have one. You'll also find your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi controls there. Other settings could be ruining your CarPlay experience, but a wired connection may be better overall to fight battery drain.
Fix iPhone battery drain when using CarPlay
When it comes to CarPlay, a wireless connection will use more battery than a wired one. Since CarPlay runs off your iPhone, any apps you're using with CarPlay may impact your phone's battery. Also, software with pending updates can cause compatibility issues, so both your smartphone and your vehicle's infotainment system should be up to date. You'll need to check the manual for updating your infotainment system, as the instructions to do so will vary from brand to brand.
To update your iPhone, follow the steps below:
-
Navigate to Settings.
-
Select General.
-
Tap Software Update.
-
Follow the on-screen instructions.
It also helps to know some tricks to extend your iPhone battery life, such as disabling Background App Refresh, which keeps apps running in the background. Disabling specific or even most apps may solve your battery issue.
Here's the process:
-
Go to Settings on your iPhone.
-
Tap General.
-
Scroll down and select Background App Refresh.
-
Disable apps individually or tap Background App Refresh from the top to disable it entirely.
A wired connection will keep your iPhone charged, so consider switching to one if you're currently wireless. If you're experiencing battery drain with a wired connection, your car's USB port may not be supplying enough power, or your USB cable is damaged. Ensure you have the right CarPlay accessories, like an Apple-approved USB cable. If it's an issue with the port itself, try a different one, if available, or contact the vehicle manufacturer.