4 Settings Ruining Your Apple CarPlay Experience

For vehicles that support it, Apple CarPlay is a great way to connect your iPhone to your infotainment system. From having easy access to maps, music, and messages, to trying out some of the most essential widgets that arrived with iOS 26, CarPlay can be a real boon for those that are constantly on the road. However, even after making a connection, there's some things about it you may want to change.

In theory, it's rather simple to get CarPlay going. If you plan on using a wired connection, just connect your iPhone to the vehicle's USB port. If it supports wireless connections, simply press and hold the voice command button on your vehicle's steering wheel, then navigate to Settings > General > CarPlay from your iPhone and select your vehicle. Having the right CarPlay accessories can be a big help as well. While this is all fine and dandy, there may still be some settings that can ruin your experience. Fortunately, most of them are easy to locate and change.

Certain iPhone settings, such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, may be preventing a proper connection, and there's also the possibility that Screen Time is ruining your access as well. Notifications may be distracting while you're driving, and there are a number of different ways you can adjust this. You should also know that personalizing your CarPlay dashboard can be a great way to ensure things are running smoothly for you by keeping everything where you feel it should be. Between that and adjusting the following four settings, you should be good to go.