9 Ikea Smart Home Electronics That Customers Swear By
We have all been at the point where certain home appliances start getting boring, whether it's their appearance or functionality, you can't help but feel something is missing. Smart home electronics are often misconceptualized as being expensive, energy inefficient, and even a way for hackers to get into your home. In reality, some of these issues are prevented by smart devices, while others just require extra precautions. The potential has become more apparent in recent years; in fact, nearly half of American homes have smart electronics in the form of home security, sound systems, doorbells or door cams, and light fixtures.
Ikea offers a variety of collections, one of which includes a wide range of smart home electronics — yes, it has more than just quality furniture. These smart devices are not just aesthetically pleasing, they also offer functionality, ultimately becoming essential smart home gadgets that you should be using. The great thing about Ikea is that it shows customer reviews on its official website, which are perfect to gauge what others are using and their experience thus far. Lucky for you, we've done the work and found nine Ikea smart home electronics that customers swear by.
Symfonisk Sonos Wi-Fi Bookshelf Speaker
The Symfonisk Sonos Wi-Fi Bookshelf Speaker is a compact yet powerful solution for anyone looking to elevate their home audio setup. It blends a minimalist design with Sonos' acclaimed sound quality, making it a great option in the speaker category of Ikea smart home electronics. Available in both black and white, it fits seamlessly on shelves or desks without taking up too much space. Moreover, it supports all of the major music streaming services, giving you the option to explore a much larger library.
This speaker is priced at $179.99 and has received a 4.1 out of 5-star rating from 421 verified buyers on Ikea's website. Many owners praise its ease of setup and consistent Wi-Fi connectivity, noting that it integrates smoothly with other Sonos devices for multi-room audio. One customer reports, "We live in the golden era of DSP speaker magic, and these deliver. I'm going to get another and link them as a stereo pair, but the single sounds great if your budget or space only allows one speaker."
Trådfri Driver For Wireless Control
Isn't it a hassle to manage the cords of different lights within your home? Well, Ikea's Trådfri Driver for Wireless Control is the backbone of many smart lighting setups. This simple device, when paired with the Ansluta Power Supply Cord, enables remote dimming and wireless operation for compatible LED lighting, making it essential for anyone looking to automate their home lighting system.
The driver is priced at $45 and has earned a 4.1 out of 5 rating from 455 reviews. Overall, customers at Ikea are extremely satisfied with its straightforward installation and ability to turn any gloomy corner of your house into a professional-looking setup. One review states, "This driver works great for my oversidan lights in my closet. I have five lights connected to it. The lights come on when I open the door like it's supposed to, and go off when I close my closet door."
If you already have LED strips or lighting under cabinets, adding this driver gives you wireless control without replacing everything. Nevertheless, we highly recommend that you review the compatible strips and other accessories before making a purchase.
Symfonisk Picture Frame With Sonos Wi-Fi Speaker
Another great product from the Sonos family is the Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker. This speaker turns your soundtrack into art by integrating a full audio system with a piece that can be hung on the wall — a new take on breathing life into art.
At $299.99, and rated 4.4 out of 5 stars from 371 reviews, the product stands out for balancing design and function. The best thing about this speaker/frame is that it does not lack in either of its dual characteristics, earning a solid 4.5 out of 5 for the "works as expected" category, plus a 4.6 on just its appearance.
It's available in both black and white, and similar to the Sonos bookshelf speaker, it fully supports all major music streaming services. And since it is part of a larger ecosystem, you also benefit from the Sonos tech, allowing you to group it with other speakers for full audio coverage.
Mittled LED Kitchen Countertop Lighting Strip
Does your kitchen lighting feel flat? Or is it hard for wall or ceiling-mounted bulbs to light up the crevices in your countertop? If you answered yes to either, then Ikea's Mittled LED Kitchen Countertop Lighting Strip could be the answer. It is a dimmable strip that hugs under cabinets or countertops, casting usable light while blending with your furniture. This lighting strip is truly the ultimate low-cost route to a big design upgrade, offering top-notch functionality, as one buyer highlights, "Great lighting feature. I can see all my ingredients when I am prepping my meals!"
Starting at $20, but increasing slightly in price in line with the sizes of 12”, 15”, 18”, and 24”, the product is rated 4 out of 5 stars from 352 reviews. It has been praised highly for its clean look and easy installation. Some buyers have given a word of caution, saying that the light tone may skew warm or soft, and that the driver placement is crucial to make full use of a series of these strips. Speaking of, this product pairs well with the Trådfri driver and the Ansluta connection cord, and becomes part of a broader smart home lighting setup.
Stoftmoln LED Ceiling/Wall Lamp
The Stoftmoln LED Ceiling/Wall Lamp from Ikea brings wireless dimming and warm‑white light into compact spaces like hallways or home offices. As it has a great field of view it easily lights up these smaller areas, with the added benefit of being energy efficient according to customer reviews — it earned a 4.1 out of 5 rating in the energy conservation category of feedback.
It is priced at $24.99 with an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5 from 230 reviews. Moreover, it has to be paired with the Rodret wireless dimmer/power switch to complete your wireless lighting setup. This lamp proves you can get smart features without flashy hardware, and for that reason, it is one of the highest-rated products with strong customer satisfaction in the smart lighting category. Just make sure you pair it with the right dimmer or controller for full functionality.
Nymåne LED Pendant Lamp
This Nymåne LED Pendant Lamp is just the thing you want your guests to see as they enter your abode. It is not only a smart home accessory that makes your home feel luxurious, but it delivers both form and function, hovering elegantly above dining areas or kitchen stations while offering wireless dimmability. And depending on your furniture's color palette, you can go for either the black or white option.
This pendant lamp is priced at $99.99, with a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 226 reviews. Customers are evidently happy with its addition to their homes, with one user stating, "I had the ugliest light fixture, and it really stood out when I redid my space. This light fixture, with its clean lines, is perfect. I especially like that with the purchase of the remote, I can dim it or change the warmth/coolness of the light."
Do note that in order to be complete, this product demands pairing with the Styrbar Remote Control, which is sold separately.
Symfonisk Sonos Speaker Lamp
The Symfonisk Sonos Speaker Lamp merges lighting and sound into a single living‑room companion. With a glass or fabric shade and integrated speaker, it brings ambiance both visually and audibly, and is ideal for adding a premium feel to a space.
It comes in four color combinations using black and white, and is priced at $279.99. Customers are especially thrilled with the product, giving it a 4.4 out of 5 rating from 94 reviews. The consensus in these reviews highlights its great sound quality, with limitations when it comes to bass, which sounds reasonable given its size.
It's especially relevant for living areas where floor space is limited but you still want high‑quality audio and lighting without separate fixtures. And just like all Sonos speakers, it pairs well with other products from the same family, making it possible for you to have your very own home sound system. If you do go for the Sonos speaker lamp, make sure you get a separate light bulb, as it does not come with the product itself.
Tretakt Plug With Remote Control
The Tretakt Plug with Remote Control by Ikea is a smart‑plug solution that doesn't look like a piece of extraordinary tech. Instead, you get a clean and subtle product that can be controlled via remote and easily blend into your broader smart ecosystem. With this product you can even schedule the settings in line with other smart electronics through the Ikea Home smart app.
Priced at $18.99, with a rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 from 138 reviews, owners call it "super convenient" and praise its quality. You can also stick your remote onto the plug thanks to the magnets in its back and rest easy.
It is very simple and doesn't overcomplicate power control, offering easy on/off remote access and automation options. This might be an often-overlooked smart home accessory but it is perfect for anyone starting to convert standard appliances into smart ones — just don't forget to purchase separate rechargeable batteries along with it, as they are not included in the product.
Starkvind Air Purifier
A smart home ecosystem is more than just lighting and sound — it's about the whole environment. The Starkvind Air Purifier from Ikea offers smart functionality, automatically analyzing how dirty the air in your premises is, and cleaning it up, all while quietly blending into your living space.
It is priced at $199.99 and available in black or white, with a 4.4 out of 5 rating from 103 customer reviews. Owners have critiqued its noise when running at full, though that should only occur when your house is really dusty. It gets quiet at low speed, which is what many customers use it at on average. If you own a pet, this can be a great addition, as one reviewer stated, "This does an amazing job of filtering the air. Helped my allergies from acting up after only a day, despite my 3 cats doing their best."
If air quality in your home is a big concern, this product is a great alternative to other purifiers that have a more industrial look. The company also sells separate filters, making it much easier for you to maintain the air purifier in the long run.
Methodology
These are the top-rated Ikea smart home electronic products, all with many reviews from customers and more than a 4-star rating. These smart products are not only easy to use but also excel in each of their unique categories. A few are also a great entry point for people looking to adapt to a smart home ecosystem. If you wish to expand your horizons outside, check out these smart home gadgets that will upgrade your outdoor areas. Or if you're being more adventurous look to these unusual smart gadgets you have probably never heard of.