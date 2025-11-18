Portal Systems Is Planning To Use Sunlight To Move Spacecraft - Here's How

Mobility in space continually cements itself as important in this modern era of space exploration, with satellites like Starlink, Amazon's upcoming Project Kuiper, the International Space Station, and more in orbit. Moving spacecraft and maintaining things in the various orbits around Earth is an increasingly complex and busy field. Now, a young startup called Portal Systems looks to disrupt that industry by offering an alternative power source: sunlight.

Portal Systems was founded in 2021 by Jeff Thornburg, an Air Force vet who's worked for Amazon, SpaceX, and NASA. It boasts that its spacecraft, called Supernova, will be highly maneuverable, able to deliver payloads, and rapidly respond to changing needs. It also will be able to perform maintenance and remove debris. Driving all of this is a solar propulsion system.

Supernova will use mirrors to concentrate sunlight onto a thermal battery. That thermal energy can then be harnessed by a proprietary 3D-printed integrated heat exchanger and thruster (Portal Systems calls it a HEX thruster). Ammonia then passes through the HEX thruster, expanding from the absorbed heat, and being used to maneuver the satellite. Portal Systems believes this process will make Supernova an innovative game changer in inter-orbit mobility. There are plans for a 2026 launch, and while this isn't the first time sunlight has been considered as a power source for spacecraft, not everyone agrees that this is the future for space.